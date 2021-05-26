newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County eliminates bus transportation for children of out-of-county teachers

By Mike Petchenik, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybnyG_0aCKhFTf00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A perk that some say attracted out-of-county teachers to Fulton County Schools will soon disappear and some teachers worry it could drive quality educators to other districts.

Starting next year, the district is eliminating bus transportation for out-of-county teachers whose own children attend schools in the district.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The policy allowed those students to catch the bus from the school where their parent works to the school they attend.

“So you’re allowed to hardship under those circumstances. You’re just required to provide your own transportation,” said one teacher, who contacted Channel 2′s Mike Petchenik but asked not to be identified. “The fact that they’ve had the precedent for years, that staff and faculty have been allowed to put their kids just on the next phase of the bus loop, to jerk it out of nowhere makes no sense.”

That teacher works at a high school, which has a different start time than the middle school her child attends.

“I’m hoping they reconsider. Because if students come first, teachers, kids, staff, members, kids, our students, too,” she said. “And, if you’re wanting to keep good teachers, this isn’t something that costs extra for us to be allowed to do.”

Another teacher told Petchenik she works at an elementary school but has a middle schooler.

“I have to be in my classroom ready to receive kids at 7:10 a.m.,” she said. “He can’t be on the school property until 8:20.”

The teachers told Petchenik they learned about the change over Mother’s Day weekend, after they were to sign their contracts for the next school year.

“(It) felt a little bit dirty,” the teacher said.

Petchenik reached out to the Fulton County School District and spokesman, Brian Noyes sent him this response:

“FCS values our employees and is dedicated to ensuring an open and friendly work place to serve the needs of all students. An email was sent…to employees who were approved for an employee hardship transfer notifying them FCS bus transportation between neighboring schools for students with employee hardships would not be allowed next school year. This decision is in line with Policy JBCD which states that “transportation to the approved school (for an employee hardship) is the responsibility of the parent”. By alerting employees now, regarding the practice in August of the 2021-22 school year, the small number of impacted employees have ample time to make other arrangements for transportation of their children between schools.”

Noyes told Petchenik while there are about 1,040 hardship transfer requests approved in the district, the policy impacts fewer than 70 Fulton County students who use transportation.

The teachers who contacted Petchenik argue the bus rides aren’t a liability and don’t cost the district any more money.

“Every single email as an employee we receive says: ‘Relationships matter,’ she said. “This does not feel like that.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Petchenik conducted a Twitter poll to ask viewers if they thought teachers should be able to keep this perk.

As of Wednesday, about 51% of the nearly 300 respondents voted “no.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Approved School#School Bus#Elementary School#Free Schools#School Teachers#High School Students#Channel 2 S#Armed#Fcs#Cox Media Group#Out Of County Teachers#Fulton County Schools#Middle School#Kids#Quality Educators#Drive#Employees#Employee Hardships#Mother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

South Fulton hosting teen summer job fair Saturday

Elected leaders in southern Fulton County have arranged a summer teen hiring fair for Saturday. The event — organized by City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis and Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. — will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility in South Fulton, according to a news release from the city.
Augusta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fulton judge to hear lawsuit over Augusta-area court split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging a plan to create a new judicial circuit covering Columbia County will be heard by a retired Fulton County judge. The Augusta Chronicle reports Senior Judge Gail S. Tusan was appointed to preside over the case on Wednesday after all the judges in the current Augusta Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
Cobb County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Cobb County Schools no longer requiring those fully vaccinated to wear a mask

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some metro Atlanta schools are relaxing their mask-wearing policies following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement on Thursday. The CDC said fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
Atlanta, GAappenmedia.com

Innovation Academy to open with full classes in August

ATLANTA, Ga. — Innovation Academy in downtown Alpharetta will open in August with every available seat filled, and a host of others on a wait list in the event of a vacancy. The North Fulton region’s newest high school will enroll just over 900 students in grades nine and 10 in its inaugural class, with 150 students on a wait list. All were selected through a lottery. In two years, the school will be at full capacity in grades nine through 12.
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Allegedly Violated Georgia Tax Law By Claiming Two Permanent Residences

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has allegedly violated a Georgia tax law by claiming permanent residence at two different addresses. Greene allegedly filed two active homestead exemptions in her 2020 Georgia state tax documents, according to WSB-TV. A homestead exemption provides a large tax break for state residents, usually granting a $2,000 exemption from most county and school taxes.
Fulton County, GAfultoncountyga.gov

Commissioner Hausmann Reappointed to ACCGs Board of Managers

Fulton County District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been reappointed and sworn in to serve on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) Board of Managers to represent the association’s Third District. In addition, she has been named to the ACCG Executive Committee. “ACCG works to...
Fulton County, GAcbslocal.com

‘This Should Have Never Happened’: Attorneys Announce Lawsuit In Death Of 18-Year-Old Fulton County Jail Inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The family of Tyrique Tookes, 18, and their attorneys announced a lawsuit against the people responsible for his care inside the Fulton County Jail. Tookes, who was booked into the jail in March 2019, was found dead in his cell in May 2019, after complaining about chest pains for several days. Authorities launched both criminal and civil investigations.
Fulton County, GAappenmedia.com

Fulton County Libraries begin phased reopenings

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After more than 20 years and two stints as interim director, Gayle Holloman was promoted to director of the Fulton County Library System at the start of 2020. Two months later, she was presiding over the largest disruption she’d seen in her career. Now, a year...