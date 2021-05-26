newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

More Than 150 Feared Drowned In Nigeria Boat Tragedy

By Aminu ABUBAKAR
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 150 people were feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a market sank in the Niger River, local officials said. The boat was travelling between central Niger state and Wara in northwest Kebbi state when it sank, National Inland Waterways Authority...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niger Delta#Local Government Area#Accident#Tragedy#Guinea#Government Officials#West Africa#Boat Tragedies#Niger River#Northwest Nigeria#Nigerian Waterways#Niger State#Emergency Officials#Casualities#Northwest Kebbi State#Malele#Kebbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Africa
Related
Public SafetyIndiana Gazette

More than 100 missing after boat sinks

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — More than 100 people were missing and feared dead after a boat with more than 165 passengers, including women and children, broke up and sank as it was traveling in Nigeria’s northern Kebbi state, officials said Wednesday. Twenty-two people had been rescued and five bodies recovered,...
Worldriverbender.com

More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia; 33 saved

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform. Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat carrying the migrants sank Monday off Sfax, on...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria's president appoints new army chief after predecessor's death - statement

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's president has appointed a new army chief, the ministry of defence said in a statement on Thursday, following the death of the military head's predecessor in a plane crash last week. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya who previously commanded troops operating in the northeast where security forces are fighting an Islamist insurgency, the statement said.
Public Safetykdal610.com

Boat carrying 200 people capsizes in Nigeria

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – A boat ferrying about 200 people capsized in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi on Wednesday but the number of casualties remains unclear, a state spokesman said. The wooden boat capsized near Wara, a town on the shores of Kainji Lake, part of the Niger River,...
Public Safetynewspotng.com

36 Bodies Recovered, Many More Still Missing – Newspot

Rescue workers have pulled three dozen bodies from the water after an overcrowded riverboat capsized in the Ingaski Local Government Area of Kebbion Wednesday. Survivors and officials said only 20 people were rescued on Wednesday when the wooden boat ferrying passengers to a market broke apart and sank between Niger state and Wara in Kebbi state.
Public Safetymagazinebuzz.com

Ferry sank in Nigeria – feared over 150 killed

The ferry was on its way from Niger State in the central parts of the country to Kebbi State in northwestern Nigeria, when it collapsed and sank, according to local authorities. Information on the number of passengers and the number of those rescued during the evening varied. Yusef Barma, head...
Africawkzo.com

Kidnappers free 14 Nigerian students in northwest Kaduna state

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) – Kidnappers have released the remaining 14 students who had been held captive after being abducted last month from a northern Nigerian university, a senior member of the teaching staff said on Saturday. Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northwest Nigeria in the last...
Accidentsupdatenews360.com

26 dead in Nigeria boat mishap

At least 26 persons have been confirmed dead and 98 others are still missing after a boat capsized on Wednesday in the River Niger in north Nigeria, the police said on Thursday. Adamu Usman, the police chief of Niger state, confirmed the figures to reporters at a press briefing in...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Over 50 dead in Nigeria after boat sinks

More than 50 people are dead and dozens more are missing after a boat in Nigeria sank Wednesday. Authorities said that the boat could have gone down due to an overload of passengers, according to a report from CNN. The boat had at least 150 people onboard traveling from the...
AfricaForeign Policy

Nigeria Is a Failed State

Nigeria has long teetered on the precipice of failure. But now, unable to keep its citizens safe and secure, Nigeria has become a fully failed state of critical geopolitical concern. Its failure matters because the peace and prosperity of Africa and preventing the spread of disorder and militancy around the globe depend on a stronger Nigeria.
Societymelodyinter.com

“Abducted” IYC President regains freedom

Peter Timothy Igbifa, President of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has regained freedom after being “abducted” while on his way to the airport for a trip to Abuja. Igbifa was declared missing, a day to the the mass protest the youth body declared over President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in constituting a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The IYC President who disclosed that the assailants set him free on Wednesday night, alleged that the gunmen had demanded a cancellation of the protest. He further revealed that with the help of persons who recognised him, he was able to get to the Bayelsa State Police Headquarters in Yenagoa where he was debriefed by the police commissioner. Igbifa also met with Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri who he said was worried over his ordeal. The IYC President said; “I didn’t know the places they took me to because I was blindfolded. All they wanted me to do was to call off the protest. They wanted me to do a video asking the youths to back down.“But I told them that I already did a video in the morning asking them to go ahead with the protest even if I was kidnapped, arrested or killed.“They became frustrated when they saw the protest going on at many places in the region. I also told them that I won’t betray the principles of our struggle.“I am more than ever determined to continue with the protest. My experience has not intimidated me and the protest will be more intensed“Whatever meeting they held without me is null and void. I didn’t authorise the meeting and its outcome is not binding on IYC and the Ijaw nation. We have taken a decision and that is final. It is a board or nothing.“What are they even doing in Abuja? I know the kind of pressure I faced and bogus offers I got to frustrate this protest, but I turned down all of them because I can’t betray my people and the Niger Delta must move forward. Therefore, they are on their own.” Police spokesperson in the state, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed the release, saying he was found at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government at about 10pm on Wednesday May 26. The post “Abducted” IYC President regains freedom appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Energy Industryarise.tv

No Row over Addax Oil Blocks’ Revocation, Nigeria and China Say

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun, and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, on Thursday met in Abuja, with both countries agreeing that there’s no row between them. A statement by the Special Adviser to the minister, Mr. Garba Mohammed, said the two top officials committed...
Violent Crimesnewspotng.com

10 Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attacks – Newspot

At least ten people have been killed by bandits during an attack and counter-attacks at two villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan invaded Naiko village in Giwa local government and engaged the community volunteers in a gun duel, which led to the death of three residents of the community.
Violent Crimesnaijaonpoint.com

BREAKING: Boko Haram Abducts Travellers On Borno Highway

According to Sun News, over a dozen of travellers have been abducted by Boko Haram in an attack on a Borno highway Wednesday morning. The insurgents mounted a roadblock at a bend between Mainok-Jakana along Maiduguri-Damaturu road at about 9am Wednesday, multiple sources told Daily Sun. “The mounted roadblock at...
Public Safetynewspotng.com

Bandits Kill 10 In Kaduna Villages

Not less than ten persons have lost their lives during an attack by bandits on communities in three local government areas of Giwa, Igabi and Chikun in Kaduna State. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack. Aruwan in his statement further...
Politicsarise.tv

Our Achievements Since 2015 Should Make Nigerians Proud: Presidency

The Nigerian Presidency says the Muhammadu Buhari administration has recorded giant strides – since he assumed office on May 29, 2015 – enough to make Nigerians proud. The presidency however notes that the impact that has been made and is being made on different sectors of national life can only be visible to those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.