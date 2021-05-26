Cancel
Big Sky, MT

‘The Match’ Featuring Tom Brady, To Be Hosted At Big Sky

By Will Gordon
 14 days ago
Now I am wondering if it's possible to get tickets to this incredible matchup because this will be a can't miss event. 406 MT Sports is reporting a new edition of 'The Match' is coming up on Tuesday, July 6th and it will be broadcasted live from Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. The golfers that will be featured will be the duo of PGA star Phil Mickelson and NFL superstar Tom Brady versus NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau.

Tampa, FLAOL Corp

Derek Jeter sells $22.5M Tampa mansion that Tom Brady was renting

It sounds like Tom Brady's on the Tampa rental market. Derek Jeter recently sold his palatial waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million according to Smith and Associates Real Estate. Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their family previously rented property from Jeter after Brady joined the Buccaneers last season. It's not...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Brady Talks Trash to ‘Jeopardy! Host’ Rodgers Ahead of Golf Match

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Including last year’s NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady will forever have bragging rights over Aaron Rodgers. Brady didn’t let Rodgers forget that on Wednesday following Turner Sports’ announcement it will be PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Brady vs. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in the latest The Match.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Aaron Rodgers to Participate in The Match (Against Tom Brady)

Those on the Aaron Rodgers watch got a bit of news on Wednesday... just not about anything to do with football. It was announced that on July 6, Rodgers will team up with PGA pro Bryson DeChambeau to take on PGA Championship winner Phil Mickeson and Uggs model Tom Brady.
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady team up for charity golf match

Phil Mickelson will partner NFL icon Tom Brady in a celebrity golf match against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July, it was announced on Wednesday. Mickelson, who on Sunday became the oldest man to win a golf major with victory at the PGA Championship at...
GolfPosted by
Primetimer

TNT’s The Match to pit Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady in golf

The second edition of The Match will see Brady return along with Phil Mickelson to take on Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau. The first edition of The Match last year featured Brady and Mickelson vs. Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. The Match will air July 6 with proceeds going to Feeding America. ALSO: Brady spent this morning promoting The Match by trolling Rodgers over Green Bay Packers playoff gaffe.
NFLmediaite.com

Tom Brady Savagely Trolls Aaron Rodgers for Packers Playoff Gaffe After Announcement That They Will Meet in Golf Match

While Aaron Rodgers is enjoying a lovely double date vacation in Hawaii, he’ll wake up to having his playoff failures trolled by a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Shortly after it was announced Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in The Match later this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback fired a few tweets at his opponents.
NFLGolf Channel

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady get new foes in latest version of 'The Match'

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers are set to join the next iteration of “The Match.”. The reigning U.S. Open champion and NFL MVP will face PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, it was announced on Wednesday. The fourth edition of the made-for-TV event will take place...
NFLUSA Today

How did Tom Brady look in his 1st practice after offseason knee surgery?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their first mandatory minicamp of the 2021 offseason Tuesday, and despite coming off knee surgery following their Super Bowl victory last season, quarterback Tom Brady was firing on all cylinders. “He looked fine,” head coach Bruce Arians told the media following Tuesday’s practice. “I had...
NFLharrisondaily.com

Rodgers an expected no-show, Brady full-go at minicamps

Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go. The quarterbacks who faced off in the NFC championship game five months ago dominated headlines as several NFL teams opened mandatory …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...