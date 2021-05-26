University of Alabama professors to lead conversation on Israel-Palestine conflict

Over the past year, Instagram changed from a platform for social media to a platform for social change. Hashtags like #blackouttuesday encouraged Instagram users to spread awareness about racism and police brutality. During the lead-up to the election, a similar situation occurred. Many celebrities and public figures broke longtime silences on politics to encourage people to vote blue. These movements sparked a new youth engagement in politics, and they made a change. Record numbers of people turned out to vote, millions attended Black Lives Matter protests, and it’s all thanks to social media. Young people becoming aware of the injustices in the world is promising for the future. However, this change is a double-edged sword. It’s great that we have an environment where people feel free to express their opinions, but the problems arise when people feel like they need to speak out on issues that they aren’t educated on.