Colleges

University of Alabama professors to lead conversation on Israel-Palestine conflict

By WVUA 23 Digital Desk
wvua23.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in learning more about the Israel-Palestinian conflict or want to know why it’s such a big deal? Three faculty members from the University of Alabama are leading a question and answer event on the major event at Monarch Espresso Bar tonight. This event will be hosted by Dr. Waleed...

wvua23.com
State
Alabama State
