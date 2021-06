However, official data from the government of Salvador did not record this increase, as pointed out by the director of the regional organization Karisa Etienne. Dr. Garissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAO), issued a report on the status of COVID-19 on the U.S. continent on Wednesday, and amid a series of warning calls to various countries, “Central America is reporting the highest number of deaths to date, with one-third of patients admitted to hospital today. He later said, “COVID-19 infections are accelerating in Panama, Belize and El Salvador, where new cases have doubled in the last seven days.”