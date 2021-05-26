newsbreak-logo
3 juveniles charged with aggravated murder in double slaying

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say all three juveniles arrested in the shooting deaths of two men in an Ohio city earlier this month have been charged with aggravated murder.

Maple Heights police and U.S. marshals last week announced the arrests of 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in the May 8 homicides of 29-year-old Zachery Cuter and 31-year-old Ryan Tyler. A 14-year-old boy had been arrested earlier.

Cleveland.com reports that all three are now charged with aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. The two defendants whose arrests were announced Friday pleaded not guilty during their first appearance Monday. All three are to appear again Friday and are being held in the Cuyahoga County Detention Center.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Cutner’s mother told cleveland.com earlier her son went with Tyler to meet up with the 14-year-old boy, and she believes it was a spur-of-the-moment decision because he left his wallet, phone and other personal belongings at his apartment.

