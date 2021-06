Friday’s DFS WNBA slate is most notable for the season debuts of Napheesa Collier and Amanda Zahui B. Both were very good in the Wubble with over a fantasy point per minute. Both are in different situations this season, however. Collier will be playing next to Sylvia Fowles again after Fowles missed most of the 2020 season. Collier could be overpriced as a result, while Fowles could play fewer than 30 minutes and take fewer than 12 shots for the first time this season with Collier back in the fold.