PODCAST: Bo Moore of "Laurel Highlands Live" discusses summer entertainment with reporter Kelly Urban

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Bo Moore, host of "Laurel Highlands Live" on WNTJ and WNTI radio, chats with news staffers from The Tribune-Democrat about local issues and stories. Today, his guest is Kelly Urban, who covers local entertainment and lifestyles.

