PODCAST: Bo Moore of "Laurel Highlands Live" discusses summer entertainment with reporter Kelly Urban

Denise Bostdorff, professor and chair of communication studies at The College of Wooster, appeared on an episode of the National Communication Association’s podcast, Communication Matters, which regularly covers topics “relevant to communication scholars, teachers, and practitioners.” The May 20 episode, “Journal Reviewing as Mentorship,” featured a discussion about the academic journal review process and issues in accessibility to young scholars and scholars from historically underrepresented backgrounds. To be included in a journal, Bostdorff explained that authors submit their work to an anonymous review process where neither the author nor reviewer knows the other’s identity, “so the process focuses on the work itself.” However, she said that reviewers are not always helpful, sometimes providing “snarky” responses and little constructive feedback. “This is one of the reasons that NCA wants to encourage the idea of journal reviewing as mentorship,” Bostdorff said.