5 Budget-Friendly Destinations to Travel to in Your 20s

Families are emerging from their pandemic bubbles and planning travel once again. Here are five ideas to consider. The Point, Saranac Lake, N.Y. For an over-the-top return to travel experience, consider a stay at The Point, an intimate lakefront private Adirondack estate that was originally built as a Great Camp for William Avery Rockefeller II. Imagine a luxurious twist on an old-school summer camp experience with activities that might include boating, fishing, tennis, water skiing, croquet, badminton, swimming, wake-surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking or a round of golf at the Saranac Inn golf course. A Relais & Châteaux member, The Point is the only Adirondack Great Camp from the Gilded Age that is open to the public. Currently, children 18 and older are welcome. However, buyouts of the 11-room property are possible so that multi-generational gatherings with young children may be enjoyed.