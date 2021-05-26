MLB SlateIQ - MLB DFS Tournament Lineup Strategy for DraftKings: May 26th

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! 12 games occupy the midweek schedule, and it's chock full of pitching. We kick things off with Miami and Philadelphia at 7:05 pm ET and go all the way through to Detroit and Seattle at 10:10 pm ET. Hopefully, the Tigers didn't celebrate Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter too much last night because they will see the Mariner's top-prospect Logan Gilbert on the mound. As for the weather, no significant rain threats in outdoor ballparks, but the wind will be an important factor. There is 10 mile per hour winds expected in Dunedin, St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Diego. It could be as much as 20 miles per hour in Dunedin out to left field and could result in a fireworks show between Boston and Toronto.