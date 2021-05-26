Donald Trump tried to stop investigation of Patriots Spygate scandal (Report)
The former President Donald Trump reportedly offered a US Senator money to drop the Spygate investigation relating to the Patriots. According to a report from Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN, then-future President Donald Trump offered U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter a payment to shut down the federal investigation surrounding the New England Patriots videotaping scandal. The affair was originally reported by the New York Jets after the opening week of the 2007 season.jetsxfactor.com