Monticello man sentenced to federal prison for role in arson at Minneapolis bank

Adam Uren

A 22-year-old man from Monticello has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for his role in the arson at the Wells Fargo Bank building during the civil unrest in Minneapolis last summer.

Alexander Heil was charged in August with conspiracy to commit arson in connection to the May 28, 2020, fire at the bank.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for the crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Heil admitted he added fuel to the fire at the bank that night by throwing items into the flames with the intent to burn the building faster, the release says.

Heil is among more than 20 people who have been charged with federal arson-related charges in connection to the civil unrest last summer.

Affordable housing, bank planned for Wells Fargo site

The Wells Fargo building, which is kitty-corner to the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precinct, was heavily damaged during the unrest following George Floyd's killing.

The building has since been demolished, with Wells Fargo planning to do more with the site at 3030 Nicollet Ave. S. than just build another bank.

The bank is working with Project for Pride in Living to redevelop the site, with the project slated to include a smaller bank branch, affordable housing, commercial space and other community uses, which will be determined from a community engagement process that began earlier this month.