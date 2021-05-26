Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Monticello man sentenced to federal prison for role in arson at Minneapolis bank

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1Z6g_0aCKgUMh00
Adam Uren

A 22-year-old man from Monticello has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for his role in the arson at the Wells Fargo Bank building during the civil unrest in Minneapolis last summer.

Alexander Heil was charged in August with conspiracy to commit arson in connection to the May 28, 2020, fire at the bank.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 2.5 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for the crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Heil admitted he added fuel to the fire at the bank that night by throwing items into the flames with the intent to burn the building faster, the release says.

Heil is among more than 20 people who have been charged with federal arson-related charges in connection to the civil unrest last summer.

Affordable housing, bank planned for Wells Fargo site

The Wells Fargo building, which is kitty-corner to the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precinct, was heavily damaged during the unrest following George Floyd's killing.

The building has since been demolished, with Wells Fargo planning to do more with the site at 3030 Nicollet Ave. S. than just build another bank.

The bank is working with Project for Pride in Living to redevelop the site, with the project slated to include a smaller bank branch, affordable housing, commercial space and other community uses, which will be determined from a community engagement process that began earlier this month.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Monticello, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Monticello, MN
Monticello, MN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Civil Unrest#Federal Prison#Federal Police#Federal Charges#Wells Fargo Bank#U S Attorney S Office#Man#Wells Fargo Site#Supervised Release#Conspiracy#Fire#August#Kitty Corner#Commit#Affordable Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Posted by
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside funeral in Minneapolis

A funeral for one of two people killed in a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub in May resulted in more death when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon. According to Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported at 12:41 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis. More specifically, it happened outside the Shiloh Temple at 1201 West Broadway.
Anoka County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Child hospitalized after drowning in Ham Like

A child is fighting for their life following a drowning incident in Anoka County, continuing a dangerous trend of water accidents involving children across the state. Per the local sheriff, "early indications show that the juvenile was found unresponsive" at a pond in Lions Park, which is located in the city of Ham Lake.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Police: Suspect assaulted woman on LRT trail in Hopkins

Authorities are investigating an assault that took place on a public trail in Hopkins this week. The crime occurred Thursday evening on the Cedar Lake LRT Regional Trail, which runs along former railway lines just east of Highway 169. According to a news release from Hopkins police, the victim, identified...
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Police: 'Dispute' between people in two vehicles leads to fatal crash

Police say a passenger died after a crash that followed a "dispute" between the occupants of two vehicles in north Minneapolis Thursday. The incident was reported at 2:55 p.m. on the 2200 block of Aldrich Avenue North, with Minneapolis Police Department saying its officers arrived at the scene to find a crashed vehicle and a male passenger who was "gravely injured."
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Darbar India Grill, owners convicted after underreporting $280K in tax

Two restaurant owners and their restaurants have been pleaded guilty to multiple tax crimes after underreporting sales taxes over a five-year period. Lakhvir Singh Padda, of Medinal and Baljit Singh, of Eagan, own Darbar India Grill, which has restaurants in Minneapolis and Apple Valley. They were charged last summer, accused of knowingly underreporting sales tax collections for their two restaurants from July 2014-July 2019.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

4th suspect arrested in death of woman found along St. Cloud road; 3 others charged

Hours after three suspects were charged in the killing of Keisa Lange, St. Cloud police arrested a fourth suspect in the case. Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested a 36-year-old woman from St. Cloud in connection with Lange's death, according to an update from the department. She was arrested during a traffic stop, and police say she's being held on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree murder for Lange's death.
Kandiyohi County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

22 pounds of drugs, $29,000 cash seized in drug bust

A drug bust at two different Twin Cities homes last week turned up 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of cocaine and $29,000 in cash. The case, being worked by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force out of Kandiyohi County, involved the distribution of methamphetamine into the task force's service area, coming from a supplier in the Twin Cities, according to a task force news release.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Hunt for 'extremely dangerous' man wanted for Austin killing

A man being sought in connection to a fatal shooting in Austin, Minnesota, over the weekend is being described as "extremely dangerous." Miguel A. Nunez Jr., 18, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is charged via arrest warrant with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the June 5 shooting that killed 45-year-old David Harris in his home and injured another person.
Bloomington, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

North Carolina man dies in drowning accident at Bloomington hotel

A fourth drowning in Minnesota last weekend was reported Tuesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. According to a report, 39-year-old Bobby Jerome Byrum, of Monroe, North Carolina, died due to a freshwater drowning accident on Sunday in Bloomington. Byrum died at 7:41 p.m. at Fairview Southdale Hospital, approximately 45 minutes after he drowned at La Quinta Inn and Suites in Bloomington.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Police watched Mississippi man fatally shoot victim in downtown Minneapolis parking lot

A Mississippi man is is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after prosecutors say he shot a man in a downtown Minneapolis parking lot shortly after bar close. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced the charges against 23-year-old Kevion Jamal Gibbs Tuesday afternoon. He's accused of shooting 33-year-old Deandre Smith shortly around 2:30 a.m. June 5, following a confrontation. And police officers watched the whole scene unfold, chasing after the suspect and shooting him once before an arrest.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Tributes to woman 'violently taken from her family' in St. Cloud

A woman who was found dead on a road in St. Cloud has been remembered by friends and family as someone who made everyone laugh. Keisa Lange, 25, of Litchfield, was found dead on June 3 on the 4300 block of Cooper Avenue South. Police initially called her death "suspicious" and later said she died of a gunshot wound, noting her death had been ruled a homicide.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Boy pulled from north Minneapolis pool has died

A young child who was found unresponsive in a north Minneapolis pool has died. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the 12-year-old boy died Tuesday morning. HIs identity has not been released. At about 5 p.m Friday, the boy was spotted at the bottom of a pool — at...