Marin Voice: ‘Grades don’t define you’ is right message for students
It is not uncommon for students to hear the phrases “grades don’t matter” and “grades don’t define you” from teachers and administrators throughout high school. While these phrases may sound alike to the casual listener, their effects on students are quite different. Telling a student that “grades don’t matter” might seem like it would relieve anxiety or stress about school, but in reality, it sends a false and harmful message.www.marinij.com