Buffalo, NY

Retail Pioneer: Keelin Burke plans on opening ‘Realm’ at 130 Genesee Street

By queenseyes
buffalorising.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago, we posted a “Huge Deal” for downtown Buffalo, when a number of significant buildings at the Genesee Gateway changed hands, including 130 Genesee Street. At the time, news of the transaction was extremely welcome news. Now, a go-getter entrepreneur by the name of Keelin Burke has signed up with Legacy Development/Character: A Property Company to occupy 130 Genesee Street, which is the most visible corner location in the lot.

www.buffalorising.com
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
