The Bitcoin price restarts the uptrend after crossing above the critical barrier of $35,000 to touch the daily high of $39,489. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD looks green today as the price hovers above the resistance level of $38,000 from the low of $37,184. However, a daily close above the $39,000 level can continue to increase the Bitcoin price to $42,000. At the moment, all eyes focus on the next hurdle at $40,000. However, traders should note that a consistent price increase would encourage more investors to join the market as bulls increase their positions.