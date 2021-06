LARAMIE -- Yesterday we talked about NCAA Tournament victories for Wyoming and the rest of the Mountain West. Today, let's look at conference success for the Pokes. Not counting tournament championships, the Cowboys have claimed 21 conference titles in their history, which began back in 1904. If you want to throw tournament crowns in the mix, UW has three of those, too. But, for this story, let's just stick to the regular season. It's much easier to go on a mini win streak in March than it is to be consistent throughout the season anyway, right?