newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Most Improved: Chris Boucher Flourishes into Valuable Forward for Toronto

By Aaron Rose
Posted by 
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 5 days ago

Coming out of the 2020 NBA Bubble experience it sort of felt like Chris Boucher had reached a plateau. The Toronto Raptors' forward played 43 minutes in the playoffs — most of which came in garbage time — and couldn't really find a way to make an impact. It appeared as though he was never going to be big enough to play center nor skilled enough to play forward.

When the Raptors awarded him with a two-year, $13.5 million partially guaranteed contract they were by no means committing to Boucher long-term. It was a very nice 'let's take another look' contract more so than a 'we want you as part of the core' deal.

What it did was force Boucher into a summer of hard work. He wasn't just working out in the gym trying to change his unchangeable 6-foot-9, 200-pound frame, he was trying to learn. Day after day he said watched tape, trying to figure out how to maximize his unusual body.

It worked.

When he came back to start the 2020-21 season Boucher looked like a much more refined version of himself. He punched through that Bubble ceiling and showed he's far more skilled than ever before. His breakout season is why he finished sixth in the NBA in Most Improved Player voting and the Raptors' clear frontrunner for the team's most improved player.

Boucher's year-over-year improvements were staggering last season. He doubled his points per game to 13.6 points per night, became a more well-rounded rebounder, and a lethal 3-point shooter. His pick-and-roll offense was among the league's best — ranked in the 79th percentile — and his above-the-break 3-point shooting was the fourth-best among NBA centers. Most importantly, the Raptors were +7.7 points better per 100 possessions when Boucher was on the court, per Cleaning the Glass.

"I finally got an opportunity, a consistent one," Boucher during his season-ending media availability. "When the opportunity showed up, I had the chance to use it. Guys like Fred [VanVleet], Pascal [Siakam], Kyle [Lowry] — they stayed on me to get better."

For as much growth as Boucher showed, the 2020-21 season was also a learning experience for Boucher and the team. It became clear that the Montreal native is better off playing a forward or wing spot than the center position. While he has some ability to stretch the floor and pull opposing bigs out of the paint, he's not quite strong enough to man the paint and contest the defensive glass against other supersized centers.

That was a painful lesson for Toronto to learn this season, but once Raptors coach Nick Nurse moved Boucher down a spot things evened out a little more. It allowed Boucher to roam the defensive zone more freely, using his wiry length and long arms to sprint out to the perimeter and contest shooters. While it wasn't always pretty — he fouled far too many 3-point shooters — it was clear his best spot is playing the freelancer in Toronto's aggressive defensive system.

"I’m kind of finding a groove guarding a different position and knowing when to help and when I have to stay, closing out to the corners," Boucher said. "It’s an adjustment but I really enjoyed the process of it and I just want to get better."

The key for Boucher next season will be learning to become a little bit more consistent. He had some astonishing 30-point performances last season, but the Raptors aren't so concerned about what he does on those nights where his shots are really falling. What Nurse really wants to see is how Boucher looks on those other nights. Can he defend the perimeter and hold his own in switch situations? Is he fouling 3-point shooters? Can he develop a little more playmaking skills to take his pick-and-roll offense to an even higher level? Those are the questions Boucher is trying to get answers to this summer. He said he plans on watching OG Anunoby and Siakam to try to understand what they've done to make themselves so successful.

"Sometimes you drive and two guys are there so there’s the pass to the corner. Those are the things I have to read," Boucher said "I have to realize that when I drive the [center] is in the dunker [position] and I have to be able to find him. There’s a lot of different stuff like that."

At 28 years old it's unlikely Boucher is going to make another jump into a truly impact starter. His ideal position is a high-energy forward off the bench who can come in for stretches, nail a few 3-pointers, block a few shots, and give Anunoby and Siakam a break for 20 or so minutes a night. These days, that's an extremely useful player, especially on a team-friendly $7 million contract for next season. But putting a ceiling on Boucher's skills has been a mistake other teams have made throughout his basketball career. If he can show improvements next season like the kind he made this past year, the Raptors will once again have found another diamond in the rough.

AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
22
Followers
241
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Og Anunoby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Nurse#Unlikely Boucher#Montreal#Nba Centers#Stretches#3 Point Shooters#Sort#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAthepost.on.ca

It's not a totally wasted year for Raps

If there is to be any lasting feel-good legacy from this atrocity of a season for the Raptors, it will come in the area of development. On that front, there are several promising areas, starting with their first-round pick Malachi Flynn. Flynn, who turns 23 years old on Monday, has...
NBACBS Sports

Raptors' Chris Boucher: Out Saturday

Boucher (knee) is out Saturday against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. A sprained left knee will keep the center out again, and Saturday marks Boucher's ninth straight absence. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Clippers.
NBAthepost.on.ca

RAPTORS BLOG: Boucher and Harris set for interesting off-seasons

And then there were three. A trio of games for the young Raptors, along with veterans DeAndre’ Bembry and Stanley Johnson, to make cases to return. Both Johnson and Bembry can defend and create offence for others a bit, but aren’t shooting threats. Do the Raptors need both back in 2020-21 as bench depth pieces? Or is one fine, with the other spot going to someone being developed?
NBAthepost.on.ca

Raptors end season with loss to Pacers

That’s a wrap, but don’t worry about the bow. The Raptors 26th season is in the books and if no one ever refers to it again over the course of time that would probably be a blessing for those that took part. It was rushed in the beginning, abysmal to...
NBAwiartonecho.com

Raptors lose to Clippers, Nurse reflects on team's magnificent seven

The end was unavoidable, almost predictable given all the obstacles and issues, the lost games and the many nights when players didn’t play when they could have. It was inevitable and it became a reality for this Raptors group well before a shell of its team took to the floor at Tampa’s Amalie Arena Tuesday night when Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers came to town.
NBACBS Sports

Raptors' Chris Boucher: Will play, start Tuesday

Boucher will start Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Raptors will once again be down several regulars, but they'll get Boucher back after a sprained left knee kept him sidelined for a string of nine consecutive games. Coach Nick Nurse confirmed that Boucher will join the starting five, where he'll presumably get the nod alongside Khem Birch, who's been one of the few regulars who hasn't been subject to frequent nights off over the last several weeks.
NBASportsnet.ca

Raptors' VanVleet, Boucher, Trent. Jr to miss Sunday's game vs. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors will be without the services of star point guard Fred VanVleet when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The team announced that VanVleet, who has been dealing with a left hip injury, will be out for recovery purposes. The 27-year-old had 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the team's 106-102 loss to the Utah Jazz the previous evening.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam Stars, but Raptors' Faint Play-in Hopes Disappear in Loss to Wizards

Maybe this is exactly what the Toronto Raptors were hoping for. Sure, their play-in tournament lives were very much on the line Thursday night against the Washington Wizards. But making the playoffs didn't seem to particularly interest the organization who opted to rest Kyle Lowry in what essentially amounted to a must-win game. Instead, the organization wanted to use Thursday to "evaluate" some of their younger players and get a feel for what this core might look like next season. Maybe this was exactly what the Raptors' front office wanted. Toronto got to see some really impressive performance from its young stars who showed the kind of hustle and determination that has come to define these Raptors teams. At the same time, though, the Wizards snuck out of Tampa with a 131-129 OT victory to just about wrap things up for the Raptors this season.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Rest Kyle Lowry in Must-Win Game vs. Wizards

So much for being a must-win game. The Toronto Raptors have decided to give Kyle Lowry the night off Thursday night in what was previously considered a must-win game against the Washington Wizards. "I would say that’s probably our last chance saloon a little bit," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. Probable vs. Wizards

The Toronto Raptors' last chance to stay alive in the play-in tournament hunt is going to come a little shorthanded. The team announced that OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, and Paul Watson Jr. will all remain sidelined for Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards. It'll be the third straight game...
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Mon, May 17

Fred VanVleet joined the TSN broadcast for the third quarter, engaging in some fun conversation with Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong. What can’t he do? It’s no secret he’s a very open and insightful quote, and he added a special element to the finale broadcast. Some notes from VanVleet’s appearance:
NBAnumberfire.com

Raptors starting Yuta Watanabe on Thursday, Chris Boucher off bench

Toronto Raptors guard Yuta Watanabe is starting in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Watanabe will make his fourth career start after Chris Boucher was left out of Thursday's lineup against the Bulls. In a matchup against a Chicago unit ranked 14th in defensive efficiency, our models project Watanabe to score 20.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,500.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Raptors Favoured in Do-or-Die Game Vs. Wizards

It's do-or-die time for the Toronto Raptors or, in the words of Raptors coach Nick Nurse, it's Toronto's "last chance saloon." As things sit Thursday morning, the situation is already very bleak for the Raptors. They sit three games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament. Optimistically, Basketball-Reference gives them an 11.6% chance of making the tournament. Pessimistically, FiveThirtyEight has them at about 7%. Regardless of those numbers now, they'll drop pretty close to zero with a loss Thursday night to those Wizards.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This offseason trade features Al Horford to the Raptors

There was some speculation that veteran big man Al Horford could have potentially been on the move at this past year’s NBA trade deadline, but the Oklahoma City Thunder ultimately kept him on their roster. However, both sides did agree for Horford to sit out the remainder of the season that way some of the Thunder’s younger players could get a chance to prove their worth moving forward.
NBAnumberfire.com

Chris Boucher (knee) listed as questionable on Toronto's Tuesday injury report

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (knee) is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Boucher's upgrade to questionable is a positive sign after Toronto's big man missed extended time with a knee injury. Expect Khem Birch to play more minutes in a tough matchup against a Clippers' unit ranked tenth in defensive efficiency if Boucher is ruled out.
NBASportsGrid

Chris Boucher Active Against the Bulls

After initially being listed as ‘Out,’ Chris Boucher has been upgraded to ‘Probable’ when the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls. The Raps appeared to be taking a cautious approach with Boucher after he recently returned from a three-week absence but have cleared him for action on Thursday. Toronto is on the first night of a back-to-back, which means that Boucher will almost certainly be held out tomorrow night against the Dallas Mavericks.