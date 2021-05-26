Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Six students displaced after residential fire near University of Minnesota

Tony Webster, Flickr

Six students were displaced after a large residential fire broke out in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus Tuesday night.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to a 2-story structural fire on the 600 block of 10th Street Southeast at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy fire was visible through the back deck and extended into the interior of the home.

Crews were able to lay lines through the front door and extinguish the fire in the interior and exterior of the home.

The home sustained significant damage and is uninhabitable, according to the fire department. Six students living in the house were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The students told the fire department they would be staying with friends.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

