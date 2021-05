Eight Carleton students from the class of 2021 were awarded a Weitz Fellowship, a Carleton-exclusive opportunity for graduating seniors in the nonprofit sector. The Weitz Fellows Program, established by Wally Weitz ’70 P’96 P’99 P’02 and Barbara Weitz ’70 P’96 P’99 P’02, provides one-year jobs for eight Carleton graduates at eight nonprofit organizations in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. The positions are paid and include benefits and funding for professional development, while giving fellows holistic, well-rounded experiences in operations in nonprofit settings and providing exposure to all aspects of the organization.