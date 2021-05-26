newsbreak-logo
Hort Q&A: Treating bag worms

Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBagworms were all over my trees last year. When do I need to begin to treat for them?. Many pests go in cycles of activity. Bagworms have been busy little critters and they may not give us a break anytime soon. We usually notice their houses or bags about mid to late summer, when they are large. Start to scout for them now, especially if you had a lot last year. Treating early is very helpful, so start keeping a eye out now. Here is a little more information.

