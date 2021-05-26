newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Best Asian Food in Metro Vancouver, According to Manila Grey

By Alex Nino Gheciu
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing about Manila Grey: they’re all about Vancouver. The Juno-nominated Filipino-Canadian duo know the city like the backs of their Supreme racing glove-covered hands. You can hear it all over their latest album No Saints on Knight Street, a shimmering collection of West Coast hip-hop named after the roadway that connects Van with their hometown of Richmond. But you can’t really know a city without knowing its food scene—and the boys assure us that’s a department they are well versed in. And really, there’s no talking about Vancouver’s food scene without talking about its Asian cuisine.

www.complex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Korean Cuisine#Sushi#The Best Asian Food#Canadian#Supreme#Breakthrough Group#Malaysian#Asian Heritage Month#Aite#Metro Vancouver Residents#Filipino Food#Chinese Restaurants#West Coast Hip Hop#Vietnamese Joints#Grub#Richmond#Knight Street#Pork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkscwuobserver.com

Why Asian food beats all the rest

Asian cuisine is one of, if not the best, types of food out there. Food appeals to people in all kinds of ways. Assaggio Boston, a highly rated Italian restaurant on OpenTable, says, “Food presentation is the key to pulling all five senses into the experience of eating. Hear the food being cooked, smell the ingredients, enjoy the texture as you eat, create an unforgettable taste, and of course, visually taste the food before it ever hits your tongue.”
ShoppingNBC News

7 best espresso machines in 2021, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. According to a 2020...
Lifestyledailyhive.com

The best parks in Vancouver to bring a picnic

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Food & DrinksVermilion Standard

Asian Heritage Month: Vancouver chefs share diverse cultures through their dishes

For many people, food is a point-of-entry to discover different cultures. “The distinct flavours that different cultures envelope in their food is the essence of an initial introduction to a new culture,” Renee Chan, the founder of True Nosh, says. “Kaffir limes remind me of Thailand, cilantro I think of Mexico, miso my mind heads to Japan, saffron takes me to Spain.
Bicyclesdailyhive.com

Zoom zoom: 21 places to buy electric bikes in Metro Vancouver

If you’re looking for a new form of transportation that’s more environmentally friendly, less costly than vehicle maintenance, or not too physically challenging, electric bikes are a great option to look at it. Plus an added bonus — the province recently made electric bikes PST exempt in April, less than...
Economydailyhive.com

Where to find the best farmers' markets across Metro Vancouver

It’s that time of year again, when the Vancouver weather cooperates (sometimes, at least) long enough for us to shop outdoors for fresh fruit, veggies and a whole lot more. Farmers’ markets may look a bit different this year—fewer people, more hand sanitizer, a lot more masks—but rest assured that you’ll still find all of your favourite vendors selling their wares. Be sure to check each market’s website before visiting, since schedules can change at the last minute due to foul weather and updates to public health regulations.
Cell Phonesprotocol.com

A guide to the Asian food apps blowing up in the U.S.

Just 10 years ago, it was a pipe dream for the Chinese diaspora to get fresh Chinese ingredients and meals true to their tastes delivered to their doors. These days, unbeknownst to most Americans, Chinese foods — be it the universally beloved Laoganma chili crisp or regional cuisines — are easily accessible in the U.S. through mobile apps.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Yogurt to Eat, According to a Dietitian

Yogurt is a beloved, healthy food that many people enjoy at breakfast, lunch, or dinner on a daily basis. With so many selections to choose from at the grocery store, it can be overwhelming trying to make a decision on which one is the best to eat. That's why we turned to yogurt expert Amanda Blechman, RD, CDN, and senior manager of scientific affairs at Danone North America, to offer advice on which qualities to seek out in yogurt brands so you walk away with the best purchase. Then after, be sure to read up on our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Small Businessdailyhive.com

Meet the duo that started Vancouver's grazing box craze

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy. Having a fantastic idea, strong work ethic, ability to take the risk, and the awareness to get to market...
RestaurantsEater

New Gold Coast Fusion Lounge Panders With Champagne, Caviar, and Wagyu

A boisterous Gold Coast space, popular with locals and the occasional celebrity, last week debuted a new restaurant with luxurious options like champagne, caviar, and American wagyu. Mansion on Rush touts itself as a fusion restaurant with Japanese-meets-Latin fare. It’s located in a second-floor notable space that previously housed upscale lounge Stockton and trendy pan Asian restaurant Jellyfish.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
Grocery & SupermaketNWI.com

Best Gourmet Food Market

At Olivezia, you can find the freshest extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, cheeses, gourmet foods and more than 280 wines. “We personally select each product that we bring into the store,” said Nada Karas, owner of Olivezia. “Our space is small, so we are extremely selective.”. The shop opened...
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Jackfruit Tacos

You’d never think a fruit could be this good in tacos. When it comes to tacos there’s no substitute for flavor. We love soft tacos around here and enjoy a taco that’s got plenty of spices, some avocado, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. But, for anyone who is looking to make healthier choices meat-free meals can a useful tool to have in your recipe box. Enter jackfruit soft tacos. This tropical fruit makes a wonderful meat substitute and does have some protein, but also decent amounts fiber, carbohydrates, vitamin C, and various minerals.
Dyer, INNWI.com

Best Polish Food

“We have been at that location for 41 years so that speaks for itself — even through COVID,” said Angie Golom, owner of the Warsaw Inn. Golom said the reason for those many years of success is caring about the customers and putting care into all the food prepared. “Everything...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Asian Food Fest Returns to Cincinnati

If you love Asian cuisine and culture, then you will go head over heals for the upcoming, popular Cincinnati event. Asian Food Fest is tentatively scheduled to return to Downtown Cincinnati August 7 – 8 after being postponed from its Mother’s Day weekend dates. This fun, delicious event is planned...
Highland, INNWI.com

Best Mexican Food

El Taco Real’s success after 47 years can be attributed to the approach it took at the start. “The innovation that gave El Taco Real its popularity and longevity is that we took traditional, old-school Mexican grandma recipes and passed them through an American lens,” said Raymundo Garcia, who started in the family business as a kid and still refers to himself as “the busboy.”
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Teen Vogue

16 Best Picnic Supplies According to Aesthetic TikTok

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With summer quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to stock up on the best picnic supplies for the lavish outdoor festivities you and your friends have planned just in time for Memorial Day weekend. If you haven’t already seen picnic TikTok (which, FYI, is what dreams are made of), know that picnics are an incredible aesthetic and can be customized to you and your friend group. For instance, some may opt for a royalty vibe with a tea set, whereas others will want a more casual setting with reusable metal straws and a cheeseboard.