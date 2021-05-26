The Best Asian Food in Metro Vancouver, According to Manila Grey

Yogurt is a beloved, healthy food that many people enjoy at breakfast, lunch, or dinner on a daily basis. With so many selections to choose from at the grocery store, it can be overwhelming trying to make a decision on which one is the best to eat. That's why we turned to yogurt expert Amanda Blechman, RD, CDN, and senior manager of scientific affairs at Danone North America, to offer advice on which qualities to seek out in yogurt brands so you walk away with the best purchase. Then after, be sure to read up on our list of The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.