Forget the chicken sandwich wars! Del Taco is giving us chicken menu items that are going to win all the chicken fans over. While we already know all about the chicken sandwich wars (thanks to Popeyes and every other fast food chain trying to one up the chicken chain), at Del Taco, it is less about the sandwich and more about the chicken. That’s why for the summer, they are expanding their sauce offerings to take their crispy chicken magic to the next level.