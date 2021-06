Whether city residents are among the 700,000 Wisconsinites hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend. The American Automobile Association expects more than 37 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between Thursday, May 27, and Monday, May 31, a 60% increase from last year when 23 million traveled. In Wisconsin, 711,649 residents are expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend, a huge increase from last year when 455,159 residents traveled, 446,710 of whom traveled by automobile.