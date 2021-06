2020’s aerial combat game from Tomas Sala will be extending its range of supporting platforms this Summer. When it came out, The Falconeer was exclusive to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In just a few months, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will be coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch bundled with The Kraken and Atun’s Folly updates and The Hunter DLC. Whether it is your first time to the Great Ursee or you are a returning player, you will want to keep August 5th in the back of your mind for this release.