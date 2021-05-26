'Big Mike' and a big blast lead Twins to series sweep

Andy Witchger / Bring Me The News

Michael Pineda rebounded from a rocky start and Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins were led by a strong outing from Pineda, who evened out after allowing a first-inning home run to Trey Mancini. Mancini's homer was one of the few blemishes on the day as Pineda allowed one run over six innings while striking out eight.

Pineda dueled with Jorge Lopez, who kept the Twins off the scoreboard through the first five innings. The Twins rallied in the sixth, getting two men on before Sanó blasted a 426-foot bomb to center field to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead.

The Twins bullpen preserved the lead until the ninth inning when the Orioles made it a one-run game thanks to a Maikel Franco double. With the tying run on second base, Hansel Robles forced Stevie Wilkerson to ground out to secure the Twins' fifth victory in their past six games.

The Twins (20-29) will look to continue their hot streak when they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.