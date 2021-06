Severed Steel, a hugely stylish FPS, was just shown off at the Future Games Show powered by WD_Black, and you can try it out for yourself right now. Set in a sleek, colourful, and deadly world, Severed Steel puts you in the shoes of Steel, a one-armed sharpshooter making their way through a building full of enemies packing some serious firepower. Fortunately, you'll have speed on your side, as Severed Steel lets you sprint, slide, and flip your way through each mission, chaining together kills each worthy of their very own action movies, all while indulging in some glorious bullet-time.