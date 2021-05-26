Cancel
Microsoft Teams now supports adding external users to group chats

By Rabia Noureen
onmsft.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Teams is finally rolling out a new update that brings support for adding external users in group chats. The feature was added to the Microsoft 365 roadmap earlier this month and Microsoft MVP Linus Cansby spotted that it’s already live in the desktop version of Teams. Microsoft Teams already...

