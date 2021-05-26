Adventurous High-Performance Hoodies

Amidst the pandemic-induced darkness that has gripped this country since early 2020 and even before, hope was an elusive commodity. A byproduct of days that turned into weeks that turned into months spent locked in our homes, many lost touch with any sense of prior normalcy, especially in terms of style. Fashion imagery mostly ignored the predicament, favoring an escapist approach instead. Masks were largely absent at fashion week and uncommon sightings among the pages of magazines. In the wake of depictions of this sartorial disconnect floated imagery of ensembles with the same fashion-induced joy that were refreshingly rooted in reality. These were mask-clad New Yorkers strutting the streets in their best looks, doing so in a way that respected the dangers of this pandemic but alluded to the optimism many were so desperate for.