Adventurous High-Performance Hoodies
The Men's Indie Hoodie from Ibex Apparel is packed with high-performance features that make it ready for adventure in any season. The versatile hoodie is made from 100% Merino wool from Australia that offers a super soft feel. Merino wool has a number of natural properties that prove invaluable on adventures. The fabric is moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, allowing it to be worn for long periods of time without worrying about sweat. It also performs thermoregulation, enabling the wearer to stay hot or cool as the situation dictates.www.trendhunter.com