Butler County, OH

Butler County Sheriff's Office ends relationship with ICE, will no longer accept detainees at its jail

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is ending its relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE. Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced the news in a release Wednesday stating he has notified ICE to inform the agency that he will no longer be accepting ICE detainees at the Butler County Jail, effective immediately. Jones is also ending his contract to house the ICE detainees in the future.

