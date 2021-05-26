Butler County Sheriff's Office ends relationship with ICE, will no longer accept detainees at its jail
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is ending its relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE. Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced the news in a release Wednesday stating he has notified ICE to inform the agency that he will no longer be accepting ICE detainees at the Butler County Jail, effective immediately. Jones is also ending his contract to house the ICE detainees in the future.www.wlwt.com