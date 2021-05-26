newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Woman who falsely reported Black man for harassing her in Central Park in viral incident sues former employer for firing

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHgpT_0aCKfAzc00
(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(NEW YORK) The white woman who falsely accused a Black bird-watcher in Central Park of threatening her has sued her former employer.

Reuters reports Amy Cooper filed a complaint Tuesday night arguing her employer, Franklin Templeton, fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist. 

She also said the company's actions "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal." 

Franklin Templeton, part of Franklin Resources Inc, did not respond to Reuters for a request to comment.

Cooper's caught-on-camera dispute with Christian Cooper on May 25, 2020, drew backlash after it showed her calling the police saying "there's an African-American man threatening my life." 

Franklin Templeton fired her the day after.

Amy Cooper was charged last July for filing a false police report, but those charges were dropped in February after she completed therapy that included instruction on not using racial bias.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
National News Alert

National News Alert

123K+
Followers
1K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Harassing#Ord#Racial Injustice#Police Report#Racism#Backlash#Racial Bias#Reuters#Franklin Resources Inc#African American#Man#Firing#Racist#Calling#February#Emotional Distress#July#Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
MinoritiesLaw.com

Woman Who Called 911 on Black Birdwatcher Sues Her Ex-Boss Over 'Karen' Narrative

The woman who made national headlines in May 2020 after calling 911 on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park filed a lawsuit Tuesday against her former employer, arguing that the investment firm’s actions contributed to the public perception that plaintiff Amy Cooper was “a privileged white female ‘Karen’ caught on video verbally abusing an African American male with no possible reason other than the color of his skin.”
MinoritiesPlainview Daily Herald

Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black birdwatcher in Central Park filed a lawsuit against her former employer, accusing the company of not doing an investigation before her termination because of her race and gender. In her...
Minoritieskisswtlz.com

Amy Cooper sues former employer after calling 911 on Black man

Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident. Amy Cooper,...
Minoritiesfoxbangor.com

Central Park ‘Karen’ Sues Old Bosses for Firing, Calling Her Racist

Amy Cooper — who was branded Central Park “Karen” after calling cops on a Black man — is taking her former employer to court, saying they painted her with a broad, racist brush. Cooper is suing investment firm Franklin Templeton, where she worked before this whole mess, alleging defamation, negligence,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Latin Times

White Woman Who Called Cops On African American Birdwatcher Sues Employer For Firing Her

A woman who gained infamy as the “Central Park Karen” has proceeded to sue his former employer for firing her last year. Amy Cooper became famous after a video of her calling the cops on African American birdwatcher Christian Cooper went viral. Since the incident, the woman was fired from her job. The woman claims that the company’s action of firing her was sexist and racist.