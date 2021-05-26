Woman who falsely reported Black man for harassing her in Central Park in viral incident sues former employer for firing

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(NEW YORK) The white woman who falsely accused a Black bird-watcher in Central Park of threatening her has sued her former employer.

Reuters reports Amy Cooper filed a complaint Tuesday night arguing her employer, Franklin Templeton, fired her without investigating the incident and falsely portrayed her as racist.

She also said the company's actions "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal."

Franklin Templeton, part of Franklin Resources Inc, did not respond to Reuters for a request to comment.

Cooper's caught-on-camera dispute with Christian Cooper on May 25, 2020, drew backlash after it showed her calling the police saying "there's an African-American man threatening my life."

Franklin Templeton fired her the day after.

Amy Cooper was charged last July for filing a false police report, but those charges were dropped in February after she completed therapy that included instruction on not using racial bias.