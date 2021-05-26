Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick The ‘Light Of Her Life’ For His Birthday: What Would I Do Without You?
Amelia Hamlin told the world how much she loves Scott Disick while celebrating his 38th birthday in style. Amelia Hamlin showered boyfriend Scott Disick with love and affection on his 38th birthday. The 19-year-old model posted a sweet tribute to her guy on Instagram that included lots of cute photos from their relationship, plus a special message. If it weren’t clear before, Amelia is head over heels in love with Scott.hollywoodlife.com