newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick The ‘Light Of Her Life’ For His Birthday: What Would I Do Without You?

By Samantha Wilson
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amelia Hamlin told the world how much she loves Scott Disick while celebrating his 38th birthday in style. Amelia Hamlin showered boyfriend Scott Disick with love and affection on his 38th birthday. The 19-year-old model posted a sweet tribute to her guy on Instagram that included lots of cute photos from their relationship, plus a special message. If it weren’t clear before, Amelia is head over heels in love with Scott.

hollywoodlife.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Happy Birthday#Intimate Photos#Ameliagray#Instagram Stories#Boyfriend Scott Disick#Cute Photos#Love#Quiet Moments#Vacation Shots#Bed#Heels#Candy#Style#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Travis Barker once again declared his love for Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be madly in love. Every week it seems, we get to see how much these two are into one another. A few weeks ago we saw Barker post a series of photos of him and Kardashian for her 42nd birthday. Then last week, the Poosh founder posted a photo full of PDA of her in Barker’s arms kissing him while in Utah on a romantic getaway for her birthday. Now, the Blink-182 member resorted to twitter to continue declaring his love for Kardashian.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick She Has No Reason to Feel 'Guilty' in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.
CelebritiesTyler Morning Telegraph

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker romance heats up as pair discuss marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly discussed the "possibility of getting engaged and married". The Poosh founder the Blink-182 rocker first started dating in December after being friends for years, and things seem to be getting serious for the loved-up pair as they have considered taking their romance to the next level.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Reveal Why They're Worried About Scott Disick in New 'KUWTK' Clip

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are worried about how Scott Disick will handle Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians coming to an end. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of the hit reality show, the sisters discuss Scott's future, and why he may have a hard time coming to terms with change. Kourtney, 42, and Scott, 37, share three kids together -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Shutting Down Son Mason's TikTok and Instagram Accounts

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Shutting Down Mason's TikTok & IG Accounts. Remember when Mason Disick was a budding social media star?. A year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown took full effect, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's then-10-year-old son popped up in a TikTok Live. At the time, the youngster explained to fans that his Instagram account got deleted "because I was too young, because I went viral."
CelebritiesElle

Scott Disick Is ‘Barely Speaking’ to Kourtney Kardashian and Struggling to See Her in Love With Travis Barker

As Kourtney Kardashian continues to post Instagram proof she and Travis Barker are so enamored with each other that she's giving him an “I love you” tattoo, E! got an update on how her ex-boyfriend and father of her three children Scott Disick is taking it. He truly is struggling, a source explained, to the point that his relationship with Kardashian has taken a major hit.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Scott Disick: KUWTK Ending is DESTROYING Our Family

Change is hard. Impermanence is a horror. We all know and understand this. Scott Disick knows it, too. With Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end, his family is going to change. No longer castmates ... how many close bonds will fall by the wayside?. In this clip...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Amelia Hamlin's mum just shared some pretty revealing opinions about Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have officially been together for several months now, and rumoured to have been dating since November last year. Reportedly Scott's former girlfriend Sofia Richie wasn't happy when the news first broke and unfollowed family friend Amelia, her mum and her sisters on Instagram. But other than that we're still not entirely sure how all their celebrity friends and family feel about the relationship that seemed to come out of nowhere. Well, Amelia's mum just gave a pretty candid interview about the whole thing, saying of the relationship, "It is what it is". Yikes.