Amelia Hamlin Calls Scott Disick The ‘Light Of Her Life’ For His Birthday: What Would I Do Without You?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian seem to be madly in love. Every week it seems, we get to see how much these two are into one another. A few weeks ago we saw Barker post a series of photos of him and Kardashian for her 42nd birthday. Then last week, the Poosh founder posted a photo full of PDA of her in Barker’s arms kissing him while in Utah on a romantic getaway for her birthday. Now, the Blink-182 member resorted to twitter to continue declaring his love for Kardashian.