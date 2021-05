Your favorite Avenger from Marvel Studios, ‘Thor’ is blessed with three beautiful kids. Chris Hemsworth who acts as Thor in the film is seen as the perfect father existing in this world. Recently when he asked his son what he wants to become in the future, he was surprised to know that his son wants to be a Superman. He was surprised to know his son doesn’t want to be ‘Thor’, looks like someone in the family is not a Thor fan!! Well that being said let me take you through Chris Hemsworth’s parenting ideology.