City of West Palm Beach Weekly COVID-19 Update

VACCINES:

NEW - Health Care District Mobile and Walk-up Vaccine Schedules: The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is rolling out its mobile vaccination efforts to make it more convenient for individuals 12 years and older to walk up and be vaccinated. The weekend schedule includes outreach at local entertainment events and in communities with low vaccination rates. For adults and children as young as 12 years old, the Health Care District will continue providing walk-up Pfizer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 4th (closed Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day) in the parking lot of the Lantana clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive.Adults can also receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine there. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinations of those 17 years of age and younger. Health Care District's Mobile Clinic Schedule - updated at www.hcdpbc.org.

City of West Palm Beach Vaccine Site (ProtectWPB): Click here for information www.ProtectWPB.com!

Vaccines for Homebound Seniors: The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is providing vaccine appointments for homebound seniors. The state encourages homebound individuals to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home by filling out the survey available here, emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com or by calling 866-779-6121. Someone from the Florida Division of Emergency Management will contact you within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule your appointment.

Find COVID-19 Vaccines Near You! Interactive Vaccination Locator Map, click here!

click here! Where to get the vaccine: Person 18 years of age and older (16 years and up for Pfizer vaccine) You can get vaccinated here:

Vaccines for Homebound Seniors E-mail HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com

Health Care District of PBC http://vaccine.hcdpbc.org/

Florida Department of Health myvaccine.fl.gov

Publix Pharmacies www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/

CVS Pharmacies www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Walmart/Sam’s Club Pharmacies www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

Winn-Dixie Pharmacies www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Walgreens Pharmacies https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp

Federally Supported Vaccine Sites www.floridadisaster.org/vaccine (No appointment needed)

For a listing of vaccination sites in Palm Beach County, click here!

Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine: According to the CDC, “COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19. You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects.”Visit the CDC website for more information by clicking here!

Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility: Eligible vaccination populations have been expanded in Florida, pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders 21-46, 21-47, 21-62, 21-67 and 21-79, effective April 5, 2021, all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. PERSONS AGES 16-17:The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons age 16 and up. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines are authorized for persons age 18 and up. All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. To download a copy of the consent form, click here. For more information and to read the Governor’s executive order, click here!

Go to the facility's vaccine clinic during walk-in hours. Be sure to check the walk-in hours before you go. When you arrive, you may need to wait for the staff to prepare your vaccine.

Be sure to check the walk-in hours before you go. When you arrive, you may need to wait for the staff to prepare your vaccine. Or call the facility to schedule an appointment. VA staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.

Here’s what to know before you arrive:

If you don't receive care at VA, you are encouraged to pre-register online at least 1 hour before you go to a walk-in clinic. This will save you time when you arrive.

Everyone who enters a VA facility must wear a mask and complete our COVID-19 symptom screening.

RESOURCES:

Mortgage Assistance for Palm Beach County Homeowners: The Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability announces the availability of the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Mortgage Assistance funds. This program will provide emergency financial assistance to <80% (or less) AMI homeowners who suffered adverse financial impact from COVID-19 and are delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI). Additionally, providing the homeowner is delinquent, funding may assist with second mortgages, late fees, condominium and homeowners’ association payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19. Up to 6 months of assistance (not to exceed $10,000) will be provided to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent (after February 29, 2020) in their home mortgage, escrow payments (PITI) and/or condominium and homeowners’ association payments. Assistance cannot be used to cover payments already made; and will be provided as a grant or a forgivable loan. All requests for assistance will be reviewed based on approved criteria. To qualify, all homeowners must demonstrate that the costs are directly tied to COVID-19. Additional criteria include but is not limited to: income eligibility, residence must be owner occupied, not under contract or listed for sale within the past 60 days, property must be in Palm Beach County, and the assessed value cannot exceed $331,888. All applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first come, first eligible basis. The online application will open on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., and close Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:59pm. Applications can be accessed at the County’s Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability’s website: http://pbcgov.com/hes.

PBC Community Services Emergency Rental Assistance Lunch-n-Learn: Every Tuesday starting May 4 from noon to 1 p.m., the Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) is hosting an Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Lunch-n-Learn for Palm Beach County residents. During the sessions, staff will cover what the ERA application process entails, how to complete an application, and what the eligibility and documentation requirements are. Staff will also answer frequently asked questions. Residents may join via WebEx at http://bit.ly/ERALunch-n-learnwith meeting ID 157 444 3885 and passcode 1234 using any electronic device. The meeting works best when accessed using Google Chrome. The option to join via phone is available by calling 1 (904) 900-2303 or 1 (844) 621-3956 with the access code 157 444 3885. The ERA application portal will open May 3 at 8 a.m. Applicants will be required to provide more documentation than for previous COVID-19 funding applications. Therefore, CSD encourages residents to register for the“Lunch-n-Learn” (Spanish, Creole) webinar, read the ERA FAQ, and/or view the ERA videoto confirm eligibility and ensure that all required documentation is submitted successfully. For additional information, please visit www.rentalassistancepbc.gov. For questions, contact mailto:CSDCares@pbcgov.orgor call (561) 355-4792.

NEW - Emergency Rental, Relocation and Utility Assistance: The Palm Beach County Community Services Department's online portal for Emergency Rental Assistance, Relocation Assistance and Utility Assistance is currently closed. The portal will reopen on June 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. For more information, click here.

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance: According to FEMA’s website, they began accepting applications for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance on April 12, 2021. For more information, click here. To apply call 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Call this dedicated toll-free phone number to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA's representatives. Multilingual services will be available. Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on the Funeral Assistance FAQ page.

Crisis Counseling Health Services: The Florida Department of Children and Families has launched www.turnto211.com, a new website that provides access to crisis counseling health services. This site contains useful links, helplines, and tips for coping with traumatic events. COVID-19 has affected everyone. 211 is here to help when you do not know where to turn or you just need a friendly, listening ear. Through a network of compassionate and highly trained experts, 211 connects you with local or state resources and services to match your unique needs.

Restaurant Revitalization Fund to begin taking applications 4/30/2021: Registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) will begin Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. EDT and SBA will begin accepting applications via the application portalon Monday, May 3 at 12 p.m. EDT. The application portal will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include: Restaurants, Food stands, food trucks, food carts, Caterers, Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, Snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars, Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products. For more information, visit the website.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at Palm Beach County Library (Per Palm Beach County): The Palm Beach County Library System is partnering with the Palm Beach County (PBC) Food Bank to offer assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefit specialists from the PBC Food Bank will assist with the SNAP application process and conduct the food stamp interview. Specialists can also help with other benefit applications available through the ACCESS Florida system including Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Applicants must call to schedule an appointment at the following locations:

Mondays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Greenacres Branch - 3750 Jog Road, Greenacres 33467

- 3750 Jog Road, Greenacres 33467 Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561-345-5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)

Mondays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Jupiter Branch - 705 Military Trail, Jupiter 33458

- 705 Military Trail, Jupiter 33458 Contact: Benefits Specialist Gustavo Amador, 561-329-5931 (English/Spanish)

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Hagen Ranch Road Branch - 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach 33446

- 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach 33446 Contact: Benefits Specialist James Vil, 561-894-7500 (English/Creole)

1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Glades Road Branch - 20701 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton 33434

- 20701 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton 33434 Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561-482-4554 (English/Creole)

1st and 3rd Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Okeechobee Boulevard Branch - 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33417

- 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33417 Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561-233-1880 (English/Creole)

2nd and 4th Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach Branch - 500 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411

- 500 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411 Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561-790-6030 (English/Creole)

Fridays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Main Library - 3650 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33406

Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561-345-5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)

ELC Childcare Scholarships program available - - To learn more, click here!

- To learn more, click here! PBC, Legal Aid Society establish FREE legal assistance program with for COVID-19 landlord/tenant disputes: Click here to learn more!

Click here to learn more! Interactive Map of Palm Beach County Food Sites: Click here!

Click here! SNAP Application Assistance: The City’s Housing and Community Development Department will help residents with food stamps applications. Call (561) 822-1274 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to schedule an appointment.

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH OPERATIONS, REOPENINGS:

Public Meetings: The City of West Palm Beach has resumed in-person Commission and CRA meetings. In keeping with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines as well as PBC’s directive on face coverings, face coverings will be required for entry into City Hall and Commission Chambers. Social distancing protocols are to be followed. Temperature checks are conducted upon entry to City Hall.While the public may be present to provide comment during in-person City Commission and CRA meetings, the public will still have the option of providing their comments electronically. To submit a typewritten public comment electronically, please visit the City’s public comment portal on the City’s website. Please visit: https://www.wpb.org/i-want-to/public-comment. City Commission meetings, CRA meetings and other select City public meetings are broadcast on WPB-TV, which may be viewed on Comcast’s Channel 18, on the City's website, or on social media channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter).

The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is open to business with limited in-person services and reduced hours. Patrons will be able to browse the library’s collection. Library materials that are checked out and used will be subject to quarantine before being returned to library shelves. Computer use will be limited to three hours per day based on availability.For more information, click here! Trolley Service: City of West Palm Beach trolley service has been suspended until further notice.

TESTING & HEALTH:

FDOH Palm Beach County C. L. Brumback Health Center

38754 State Road 80, Belle Glade, FL 33430 (near the county jail)

Drive-through site

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (unless closed for a holiday)

Any age; with or without symptoms

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS & LINKS

Questions: Questions for the City can be emailed to 822@WPB.ORG. The Mayor’s Special Response Hotline is (561) 822-2222.

Questions for the City can be emailed to 822@WPB.ORG. The Mayor’s Special Response Hotline is (561) 822-2222. Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: The Florida Health COVID Call Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID19@flhealth.gov.

The Florida Health COVID Call Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID19@flhealth.gov. Text updates: For updates about the vaccine and distribution from Governor Ron DeSantis test FLCOVID19 to 888777.

For updates about the vaccine and distribution from Governor Ron DeSantis test FLCOVID19 to 888777. Helpful links/phone/text updates:

PBC: Additional updates on local vaccine distribution will be communicated through palmbeach.floridahealth.gov, twitter account @HealthyFLPBC, and local media.

Palm Beach County Health Care District Vaccine Information Page

Vaccine Information Page Publix Pharmacy Vaccine Information Page

Vaccine Information Page Senior Hotline: 866-201-6754

866-201-6754 FDOH COVID-19 Statistical Data: To view data, click here!

EXECUTIVE ORDERS: