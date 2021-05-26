newsbreak-logo
West Palm Beach, FL

City of West Palm Beach Weekly COVID-19 Update

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 3 days ago

VACCINES:

  • NEW - Health Care District Mobile and Walk-up Vaccine Schedules: The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is rolling out its mobile vaccination efforts to make it more convenient for individuals 12 years and older to walk up and be vaccinated. The weekend schedule includes outreach at local entertainment events and in communities with low vaccination rates. For adults and children as young as 12 years old, the Health Care District will continue providing walk-up Pfizer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 4th (closed Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day) in the parking lot of the Lantana clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive.Adults can also receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine there. A parent or guardian must be present for vaccinations of those 17 years of age and younger. Health Care District's Mobile Clinic Schedule - updated at www.hcdpbc.org.
  • City of West Palm Beach Vaccine Site (ProtectWPB): Click here for information www.ProtectWPB.com!
  • Vaccines for Homebound Seniors: The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is providing vaccine appointments for homebound seniors. The state encourages homebound individuals to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home by filling out the survey available here, emailing HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com or by calling 866-779-6121. Someone from the Florida Division of Emergency Management will contact you within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule your appointment.
  • CDC Vaccine Finder, Find COVID-19 Vaccines Near You!
  • Interactive Vaccination Locator Map, click here!
  • Where to get the vaccine: Person 18 years of age and older (16 years and up for Pfizer vaccine) You can get vaccinated here:
  • For a listing of vaccination sites in Palm Beach County, click here!
  • Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine: According to the CDC, “COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19. You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects.”Visit the CDC website for more information by clicking here!
  • Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility: Eligible vaccination populations have been expanded in Florida, pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Orders 21-46, 21-47, 21-62, 21-67 and 21-79, effective April 5, 2021, all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. PERSONS AGES 16-17:The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons age 16 and up. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccines are authorized for persons age 18 and up. All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form. To download a copy of the consent form, click here. For more information and to read the Governor’s executive order, click here!
  • West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Offering COVID-19 Vaccines: To get your vaccine at a VA health facility near you:
  • Go to the facility's vaccine clinic during walk-in hours. Be sure to check the walk-in hours before you go. When you arrive, you may need to wait for the staff to prepare your vaccine.
  • Or call the facility to schedule an appointment. VA staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.

Here’s what to know before you arrive:

  • If you don't receive care at VA, you are encouraged to pre-register online at least 1 hour before you go to a walk-in clinic. This will save you time when you arrive.
  • Everyone who enters a VA facility must wear a mask and complete our COVID-19 symptom screening.

RESOURCES:

Mortgage Assistance for Palm Beach County Homeowners: The Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability announces the availability of the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Mortgage Assistance funds. This program will provide emergency financial assistance to <80% (or less) AMI homeowners who suffered adverse financial impact from COVID-19 and are delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI). Additionally, providing the homeowner is delinquent, funding may assist with second mortgages, late fees, condominium and homeowners’ association payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19. Up to 6 months of assistance (not to exceed $10,000) will be provided to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent (after February 29, 2020) in their home mortgage, escrow payments (PITI) and/or condominium and homeowners’ association payments. Assistance cannot be used to cover payments already made; and will be provided as a grant or a forgivable loan. All requests for assistance will be reviewed based on approved criteria. To qualify, all homeowners must demonstrate that the costs are directly tied to COVID-19. Additional criteria include but is not limited to: income eligibility, residence must be owner occupied, not under contract or listed for sale within the past 60 days, property must be in Palm Beach County, and the assessed value cannot exceed $331,888. All applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first come, first eligible basis. The online application will open on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., and close Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:59pm. Applications can be accessed at the County’s Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability’s website: http://pbcgov.com/hes.

PBC Community Services Emergency Rental Assistance Lunch-n-Learn: Every Tuesday starting May 4 from noon to 1 p.m., the Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) is hosting an Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Lunch-n-Learn for Palm Beach County residents. During the sessions, staff will cover what the ERA application process entails, how to complete an application, and what the eligibility and documentation requirements are. Staff will also answer frequently asked questions. Residents may join via WebEx at http://bit.ly/ERALunch-n-learnwith meeting ID 157 444 3885 and passcode 1234 using any electronic device. The meeting works best when accessed using Google Chrome. The option to join via phone is available by calling 1 (904) 900-2303 or 1 (844) 621-3956 with the access code 157 444 3885. The ERA application portal will open May 3 at 8 a.m. Applicants will be required to provide more documentation than for previous COVID-19 funding applications. Therefore, CSD encourages residents to register for the“Lunch-n-Learn” (Spanish, Creole) webinar, read the ERA FAQ, and/or view the ERA videoto confirm eligibility and ensure that all required documentation is submitted successfully. For additional information, please visit www.rentalassistancepbc.gov. For questions, contact mailto:CSDCares@pbcgov.orgor call (561) 355-4792.

  • NEW - Emergency Rental, Relocation and Utility Assistance: The Palm Beach County Community Services Department's online portal for Emergency Rental Assistance, Relocation Assistance and Utility Assistance is currently closed. The portal will reopen on June 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. For more information, click here.
  • COVID-19 Funeral Assistance: According to FEMA’s website, they began accepting applications for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance on April 12, 2021. For more information, click here. To apply call 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Call this dedicated toll-free phone number to get a COVID-19 Funeral Assistance application completed with help from FEMA's representatives. Multilingual services will be available. Get answers to frequently asked questions about the application process on the Funeral Assistance FAQ page.
  • Crisis Counseling Health Services: The Florida Department of Children and Families has launched www.turnto211.com, a new website that provides access to crisis counseling health services. This site contains useful links, helplines, and tips for coping with traumatic events. COVID-19 has affected everyone. 211 is here to help when you do not know where to turn or you just need a friendly, listening ear. Through a network of compassionate and highly trained experts, 211 connects you with local or state resources and services to match your unique needs.

Restaurant Revitalization Fund to begin taking applications 4/30/2021: Registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) will begin Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. EDT and SBA will begin accepting applications via the application portalon Monday, May 3 at 12 p.m. EDT. The application portal will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include: Restaurants, Food stands, food trucks, food carts, Caterers, Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, Snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars, Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products. For more information, visit the website.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at Palm Beach County Library (Per Palm Beach County): The Palm Beach County Library System is partnering with the Palm Beach County (PBC) Food Bank to offer assistance with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefit specialists from the PBC Food Bank will assist with the SNAP application process and conduct the food stamp interview. Specialists can also help with other benefit applications available through the ACCESS Florida system including Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Applicants must call to schedule an appointment at the following locations:

  • Mondays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Greenacres Branch - 3750 Jog Road, Greenacres 33467
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561-345-5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)
  • Mondays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Jupiter Branch - 705 Military Trail, Jupiter 33458
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist Gustavo Amador, 561-329-5931 (English/Spanish)
  • Tuesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Hagen Ranch Road Branch - 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach 33446
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist James Vil, 561-894-7500 (English/Creole)
  • 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Glades Road Branch - 20701 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton 33434
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561-482-4554 (English/Creole)
  • 1st and 3rd Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Okeechobee Boulevard Branch - 5689 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33417
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561-233-1880 (English/Creole)
  • 2nd and 4th Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Royal Palm Beach Branch - 500 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach 33411
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist Riquet Lucien, 561-790-6030 (English/Creole)
  • Fridays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Main Library - 3650 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach 33406
  • Contact: Benefits Specialist Mario Mendez, 561-345-5085 (English/Spanish/Q’anjob’al)
  • ELC Childcare Scholarships program available -- To learn more, click here!
  • PBC, Legal Aid Society establish FREE legal assistance program with for COVID-19 landlord/tenant disputes: Click here to learn more!
  • Interactive Map of Palm Beach County Food Sites: Click here!
  • SNAP Application Assistance: The City’s Housing and Community Development Department will help residents with food stamps applications. Call (561) 822-1274 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to schedule an appointment.

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH OPERATIONS, REOPENINGS:

  • Public Meetings: The City of West Palm Beach has resumed in-person Commission and CRA meetings. In keeping with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines as well as PBC’s directive on face coverings, face coverings will be required for entry into City Hall and Commission Chambers. Social distancing protocols are to be followed. Temperature checks are conducted upon entry to City Hall.While the public may be present to provide comment during in-person City Commission and CRA meetings, the public will still have the option of providing their comments electronically. To submit a typewritten public comment electronically, please visit the City’s public comment portal on the City’s website. Please visit: https://www.wpb.org/i-want-to/public-comment. City Commission meetings, CRA meetings and other select City public meetings are broadcast on WPB-TV, which may be viewed on Comcast’s Channel 18, on the City's website, or on social media channels (YouTube, Facebook, Twitter).
  • Mandel Public Library: The Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach is open to business with limited in-person services and reduced hours. Patrons will be able to browse the library’s collection. Library materials that are checked out and used will be subject to quarantine before being returned to library shelves. Computer use will be limited to three hours per day based on availability.For more information, click here!
  • Trolley Service: City of West Palm Beach trolley service has been suspended until further notice.
  • TESTING & HEALTH:
  • FDOH Palm Beach County C. L. Brumback Health Center
  • 38754 State Road 80, Belle Glade, FL 33430 (near the county jail)
  • Drive-through site
  • Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (unless closed for a holiday)
  • Any age; with or without symptoms
  • Homebound Resident Testing
  • Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • IMPORTANT NUMBERS & LINKS
  • Questions: Questions for the City can be emailed to 822@WPB.ORG. The Mayor’s Special Response Hotline is (561) 822-2222.
  • Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline: The Florida Health COVID Call Center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID19@flhealth.gov.
  • Text updates: For updates about the vaccine and distribution from Governor Ron DeSantis test FLCOVID19 to 888777.
  • Helpful links/phone/text updates:

EXECUTIVE ORDERS:

  • To view City, County and State executive orders pertaining to the public health emergency, click here!
West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Temporary Free Chlorine Water Disinfection for Water Customers Served by City of West Palm Beach Public Utilities

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (May 29, 2021) – City of West Palm Beach water customers might notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water until the advisory for cyanotoxin in the water is lifted. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. The temporary disinfectant switch to free chlorination has been coordinated and approved by Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

City of West Palm Beach to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine at Mobile Walk-up Sites, Winds Down Operations at ProtectWPB Mass Vaccination Site

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 27, 2021) — After a successful 7-week operation, the City of West Palm Beach is winding down operations at the ProtectWPB mass vaccination site at Gaines Park. Between April 1, 2021 and May 22, 2021, the site processed more than 8,100 appointments for individuals seeking the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The ProtectWPB initiative continues through the city’s efforts to offer the vaccine at mobile walk-up, pop-up locations.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

DRINKING WATER ADVISORY | May 28, 2021

Cylindrospermopsin, a toxin produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), was detected in the drinking water from the City of West Palm Beach’s Water Treatment Plant on May 20, 2021. Elevated levels of toxins have been detected in the raw water samples collected from the East Lobe of Clear Lake and the finished water at the treatment plant that supplies water to the City of West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach and Town of South Palm Beach. The City of West Palm Beach is taking the following actions to reduce cylindrospermopsin levels:
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Mayor James Announces New WPB Assistant to the City Administrator Dr. Philip C. Harris

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 27, 2021) – West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Philip C. Harris for the position of Assistant to the City Administrator effective Monday, May 24, 2021. In this role, Dr. Harris will oversee the City’s Community and Business Services which include the Departments of Housing and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Library, Office of Economic Opportunity, and ArtLife WPB.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

City of West Palm Beach Says “Here Comes the Fun… It’s All Right!” to Summer 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (May 26, 2021) – As temperatures rise and COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, the City of West Palm Beach rolls out its summer events campaign “Here Comes the Fun… It’s All Right!” The initiative raises awareness of the city’s various FREE outdoor events, such as concerts, movies and fountain shows. “Here Comes the Fun” will launch during Clematis by Night on Thursday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, August 29, 2021. The campaign also includes the return of the city’s signature Fourth of July celebration, 4th on Flagler.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Insider Newsletter May 28, 2021

"Every year, Memorial Day serves as an opportunity to honor the heroic men and women who selflessly gave everything to protect our freedoms and safety. A simple ‘thank you’ will never be enough, but we must always carry gratitude in our hearts for their brave actions. Please join me in paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country, as well as the loved ones who make sure their memories are never forgotten." -Keith A. James, Mayor.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference on 5/27: Join the City of West Palm Beach in Preparing for Hurricane Season

WHO: Mayor Keith A. James, City of West Palm Beach. Asst. Chief Brent Bloomfield, City of West Palm Beach Emergency Manager. West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and West Palm Beach Emergency Manager Brent Bloomfield will host a press conference to remind the public to make or update their plan for hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season occurs June 1 – November 30. Getting prepared, gathering supplies, and staying informed are steps you can take now to prepare for hurricane season.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Deadline Extended for 2021 Accelerator Program Offered by 1909 Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (May 24, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach and the 1909 Foundation (“1909”), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, announce that applications for 1909’s 2021 Accelerator Program will be accepted through May 31, 2021. 1909 is looking for a diverse group of 10-15 founders who want to make a positive impact on the world and are ready to develop their ideas into successful businesses. Thanks to a grant from the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach CRA, the program is free to participants!
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

MEDIA ADVISORY: City of West Palm Beach Conducts Training Exercise, Post-Hurricane Simulation to Practice Hurricane Recovery Procedures

WHAT: In preparation for Hurricane Season, the City of West Palm Beach will conduct a training exercise and post-hurricane simulation for the City’s Department of Public Works and Department of Public Utilities to practice hurricane recovery procedures. Should a major weather event impact our city, these employees are critical to helping to ensure a prompt recovery that prioritizes the public’s safety.
