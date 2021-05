OLDWICK, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – AM Best has confirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) from The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (Kingston, Ontario, Canada). At the same time, AM Best has confirmed Empire Life’s Long Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long Term IR). The outlook for these ratings is stable. (See below for details of long-term IRs.) Empire Life is a subsidiary of EL Financial Corporation Limited (EL Financial), which operates as a publicly traded Canadian investment and insurance holding company. At the same time, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings, as the company has applied to no longer participate in the AM Best interactive rating process.