Tesoro Cultural Center celebrates American Indian art, culture and veterans at annual Indian market
Tesoro Cultural Center, Colorado's 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to protecting the artistic treasures of our American past and making them available to the community, is once again hosting its annual weekend-long community event, Indian Market, June 5-6, 2021. Tickets are available online now. Since its inception, Tesoro has hosted community events inspired by Colorado's rich history and shared experiences with Southwest, Spanish, Mexican, American Indian, Black and early European cultures.