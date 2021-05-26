newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tesoro Cultural Center celebrates American Indian art, culture and veterans at annual Indian market

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 5 days ago

Tesoro Cultural Center, Colorado’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to protecting the artistic treasures of our American past and making them available to the community, is once again hosting its annual weekend-long community event, Indian Market, June 5-6, 2021. Tickets are available online now. Since its inception, Tesoro has hosted community events inspired by Colorado’s rich history and shared experiences with Southwest, Spanish, Mexican, American Indian, Black and early European cultures.

villagerpublishing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Art#Cultural Heritage#American Art#Public Art#Spanish#Mexican#European#Tesoro Cultural Center#Nature S Educators#Red Rocks Country#Arapaho#Meet The Artists Party#Owl Woman#White Thunder#Indigenous#Cdc#Covid#Southwest#American Indian Culture#American Indian Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Arts
Country
Vietnam
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oakland landmark will become Latin American Cultural Center

An international organization of 14,000 professional scholars who study Latin America searched for a new home for 10 years before finding it in Oakland. Leaders of the Latin American Studies Association, based in Pittsburgh, looked at real estate in Washington, D.C. and Miami before buying the old Historical Society of Western Pennsylvania building in Oakland, said Milagros Pereyra-Rojas, executive director of LASA. The new Latin American Cultural Center has 15,000 square feet of space for displays, meetings and offices.
Columbia, SCcarolinapanorama.com

Friends of African American Art & Culture to celebrate 10th anniversary

The Friends of African American Art & Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), invites the public to celebrate its 10th anniversary during the 2021 annual meeting on Thursday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. Festivities include a reception on Boyd Plaza — where patrons can enjoy appetizers, a cash bar, and meeting and mingling with FAAAC board members — as well as curated tours of African American art on view at the CMA.
Denver, COmyprimetimenews.com

Malley Senior Recreation Center – June 2021

Denverites have long had a yearning for getting out and having fun. Whether we’re talking about race tracks, amusement parks, “mountain” beaches, or vacant lot carnivals, we have found a way to party! Join our guest speaker for an exploration of the festive venues of the past as well as the present. Experience the thrills, chills and bombastic spills of Denver’s hunt for adrenaline.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Art and Culture News, May 2021

Mary Madigan has been appointed director of external relations at Cornerstones, the Santa Fe-based nonprofit that works with communities to restore historic structures. She came to Santa Fe in February 2020 as executive director of Santa Fe Pro Musica. Her position was eliminated later that year as part of the company’s fiscal response to COVID-19.
Moose, WYcounty10.com

GTNP hosts annual American Indian guest artist program at Colter Bay

(Moose, WY) — Grand Teton National Park will host American Indian artists at the Colter Bay Visitor Center this summer to share their traditional and contemporary art with park visitors. This annual summer program, which has been in existence since the mid-1970s, began this week. Participating artists will demonstrate and...
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

A Glimpse of Africa Festival celebrates culture and traditions

West Michiganders can learn more about African culture this weekend at the A Glimpse of Africa kick-off event in Grand Rapids. The A Glimpse of Africa festival is a cultural celebration. Involving fashion, art, food, dance and music, it is known as the largest annual African culture festival in West Michigan.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Free Festival Celebrates African American Culture and History

The Charlotte Museum of History invited you to celebrate Charlotte’s Black history and culture with the free African American Heritage Festival. The free festival celebrates African American culture and history and runs June 8-12. The festival is a combination of virtual and in-person events. Tickets for the in-person events are...
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Las Cruces, New Mexico

June Activities at the Branigan Cultural Center

The Branigan Cultural Center is still closed to the public for scheduled maintenance, but you can enjoy the museum from home through these online programs. “Culture of Empowerment: Organizations Serving LGBTQAI+ Folks”. Wednesday, June 2, 5:30 p.m. (MST) Hear from community organizations about the work they do for LGBTQAI+ peoples...
Entertainmentnohoartsdistrict.com

The H.E.ART MKM Cultural Arts Center

What’s the unofficial NoHo motto? “NoHo is only as great as its people.” Our growing and hardworking arts community has used their creativity to persevere during this past year. Meet The H.E.ART – Heartfelt Education through the ARTs. They operate their nonprofit performing arts academy at their home, The H.E.ART MKM Cultural Arts Center in the center of the NoHo Arts District. They’ve done a lot with the space and many news programs and projects are coming soon!
Palm Beach County, FLsharpthink.com

The Art of PR: Cultural Council’s MOSAIC Campaign

It’s May, which means the temperatures are getting warmer and the arts scene in Palm Beach is hot. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County kicked off its MOSAIC (“Month of Shows, Arts, Ideas and Culture”) campaign this month, which celebrates the arts & culture sector and promotes local institutions, many of which offer discounts, deals, and special programming.
Santa Barbara, CANoozhawk

Healing Justice Santa Barbara Requests $500,000 for Black/African-American Cultural Resource Center

Healing Justice Santa Barbara has requested $500,000 from the City of Santa Barbara to support a Black/African-American Cultural Resource Center. Krystle Sieghart and Simone Ruskamp, co-founders of Healing Justice SB, along with Mariah Jones-Bisquera and Leticia Forney Resch, co-organizers of Healing Justice SB, delivered a presentation outlining the group's work in the past year.
Visual Artchireviewofbooks.com

Art and Culture on Their Own Terms in “Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts”

“Sitting down to write a letter, with an addressee and signatory, is an intimate experience,” editors Christopher K. Ho and Daisy Nam write in the introduction of Best! Letters from Asian Americans in the arts. The pretext is deceptively simple: Ho, a visual artist, and Nam, a curator, invited Asian Americans, loosely defined, working across the arts to write letters exploring the racial tensions that underlie their personal and artistic lives, to examine their culture on their own terms. The result is a gorgeous display of the diversity of lived experiences of art workers who fall imperfectly under the “Asian American” identifier.
Chicago, ILChicago Public Radio

Segundo Belvis Ruiz Cultural Center Celebrates 50 Years

The Segundo Belvis Ruiz Cultural Center in Hermosa on Chicago’s West Side will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a screening of the documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It. Reset talks to a producer from the documentary about the center’s significance and how it will...
Virginia Staterecreationnews.com

Farmville is Virginia's arts and culture center

In central Virginia lies a charming town in Prince Edward County named Farmville. Home to a variety of eclectic activities and attractions, Farmville is a magnet for visitors with a knack for arts and history. The area’s museums, shops, and galleries make up the perfect day trip for anyone looking to expand their cultural palette.