For Opus, Minneapolis infill industrial project is a ‘very rare’ opportunity
Opportunities to build spec industrial in Minneapolis don't often come around. Opus has one with its Nordeast Business Center project.www.bizjournals.com
Opportunities to build spec industrial in Minneapolis don't often come around. Opus has one with its Nordeast Business Center project.www.bizjournals.com
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities