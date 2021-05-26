newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

For Opus, Minneapolis infill industrial project is a ‘very rare’ opportunity

By Dylan Thomas
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Opportunities to build spec industrial in Minneapolis don't often come around. Opus has one with its Nordeast Business Center project.

www.bizjournals.com
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infill#Nordeast Business Center#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minnesota Cup announces 88 semifinalists for 2021

The Minnesota Cup has announced a crop of 88 semifinalist companies in nine categories to compete later this year in Minnesota's largest startup competition. Started in 2005, the competition is held in coordination with the Univesity of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Companies compete to win their share of over $400,000 in cash. Three finalists from each category will be announced in August and the final awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 20.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

New woman-centric coworking space coming to Minneapolis

A new woman-focused coworking space called Hera Hub will open in downtown Minneapolis later this year, founder Felena Hanson said. Hera Hub will take up about 1,000 square feet in CommonGrounds Workplace in 801 S. Marquette Ave. It's slated to open around the end of the summer, Hanson said. Memberships will range from $99 to $149, depending on the level of membership. About 50 memberships will be available to start.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

MSPBJ launches nominations for 25th annual Fast 50 awards

If your company is experiencing rapid revenue growth, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal wants to hear about it. MSPBJ is now seeking nominations for its 25th annual Fast 50 awards, recognizing the region’s 50 fastest-growing, privately held, for-profit companies. These 50 firms will be featured in our annual Fast 50 special publication Friday, Oct. 22, as well as online at mspbj.com.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Images On Metal Inc..

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 14, 2021. Year to date through May 14, 2021, the court recorded 14 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 27 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities houses fetch record prices in April

Home buyers in the Twin Cities last month had far more options than they did last year, but buyers still outpaced sellers in many parts of the 16-county metro, pushing prices to new highs. The Minneapolis Area Realtors' monthly sales report released Monday also shows that new property listings during...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Target will add stores, warehouses and workers as it accelerates out of pandemic era

Target Corp., which kept its business humming through the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to carry that momentum into the opening of new stores, distribution centers and sortation facilities. Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) posted much better-than-expected earnings and sales for the fiscal second quarter on Wednesday and predicted a stronger profit margin...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.