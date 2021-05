FORT CARSON, Colo. — The 2021 Fort Carson Softball season began May 5, 2021, at the Mountain Post Sports Complex softball fields with excited players and fans in attendance. Lorraine Thorson, intramural sports director, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), and her staff worked tirelessly to begin the softball season May 4, but Mother Nature had other plans, as rain caused the season to be delayed by a day. That did not dampen the spirits of her staff or the players and fans as they converged on the complex the following day.