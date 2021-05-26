Cancel
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Watch the District 42 City Council Candidates Debate Hosted by Politics NY

By eastnewyorknews
eastnewyork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Politics NY’s Skye Ostreicher and Stephen Witt hosted a debate between the candidates running for City Council in the 42nd District, which covers East New York, Brownsville, Canarsie and East Flatbush. Charles Barron talked about experience, while Nikki Lucas banged home the need for change in leadership and her 21st Century Rescue Plan for East Brooklyn. Wilfredo Florentino called the Basement Conversion program a “failure”. – Video Below.

eastnewyork.com
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
