Town Park Beach Opening This Weekend!

CANANDAIGUA — What a difference a year makes, Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said. A year ago, city and county officials were faced with the question of what to do with popular summer gathering spots such as the beach because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And so the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening of the Kershaw Park swim and beach area was delayed — and then, hours and capacity were limited on reopening, anyway — and so were the county’s Deep Run and Ontario beaches, Onanda Park and Butler Road beaches in the town of Canandaigua, and Sandy Bottom beach in the town of Richmond.