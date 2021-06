KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – It’s Cougars versus Cougars this afternoon in doubles tennis. The Campbell County Cougar Tennis doubles teams play against each other for the district tournament championship at 12:30 pm Saturday at Tyson Park. It’s just one more first for what has become a season of firsts. That includes the first undefeated season in any sport for Campbell at 10 & 0 for the Cougars Tennis team.