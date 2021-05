Newcastle-bound Mike Brown might not have played his last match for Harlequins after it was decided to appeal the six-game suspension he received last week following his red card for stamping on Wasps’ Tommy Taylor at The Stoop. With a two-year deal agreed to join the Falcons for the 2021/22 season, ex-England full-back Brown was looking forward to a possible Twickenham final send-off with Harlequins after a 17-year stay at the London club.