This Eighth-Floor Terrace Is A Sanctuary In The Sky

Ten20 Craft Brewery was a massive renovation of what once was a concrete box and huge refrigeration coolers, formerly a 28,000 square foot meat processing facility known as Dryden Provisions. We used nature and the history of Kentucky as inspiration – colors of the natural landscape on the walls and in the textiles, charcoal wallpaper with natural grasses, stone and granite countertops, an oxidized metal bar front, exposed concrete walls and floors and last but certainly not least, quilt pattern inspired handcrafted tile work on the taproom columns. Velvet mid century chairs, channeled leather barstools, a variety and mix of time periods created a space that felt more collected and home-like. We used vintage rugs for warmth and pattern, velvet curtains to separate the space from room to room and a lime-washed wall with sculptured like dried barley and letters spelling out their ethos for everyone to see. Designed by Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs of Journey + Jacobs Design Studio. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)