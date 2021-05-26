Cancel
This Eighth-Floor Terrace Is A Sanctuary In The Sky

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article“You can sit outside and read just as easily as you can inside.” Jeff Shaddick couldn’t argue with his daughter’s initial observation. It’s just that when he looked at his condo’s terrace, it didn’t exactly beckon, even though it overlooked a park in Toronto’s Summerhill neighborhood and measured a sprawling 1,485 square feet. Landscape architect Kate Fox-Whyte of Fox Whyte Landscape Architecture & Design agreed. “There was some hardscaping, some stone paving and a couple of pergolas, but they were undersized and not suited to the scale,” says Kate. The terrace was also about 17 years old and showing signs of wear, including water leaking into the unit below. “There was a bit of planting, but it wasn’t doing well,” she adds.

New Hampshire Statenhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: Windham Terrace

The past year has been a time of change and evolution for New Hampshire retirement communities. We reached out to several administrators to learn how things are going, what recent challenges have revealed and how residents — and potential community members — can feel secure about their retirement living decisions.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

21260 Park Grove Terrace

Welcome Home to 21260 Park Grove Terrace! We offer a spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhome with over 3200 square feet of living at the Stonegate Community. The owners chose tasteful finishes evident in the espreso shade hardwoods, plush carpeting, and bath designs and tiles. This Carnegie model shows larger as the owners chose the 10 foot bump-outs on all three levels towards the rear of the home. The gourmet kitchen is stainless steel through-out, granite counters with island bar seating, and opens to a large dining space and family sitting room. You may enjoy the summer breezes from your trex deck, looking out into dense forestry. The bedroom level showcases the Primary bedroom with decorative tray ceiling, and sitting room. There is a soaking tub with window and a double vanity. The two additional bedrooms are spacious, with closets, and share a hall bath. As we descend to the lower level of the home, this open space can serve many purposes as its light- filled and does have access to the walk out paver patio. The garage can be accessed this way and is complete with a full bathroom on this level. Sellers wish to reserve the right to choose an offer at any time. Sellers will need a 60 day rent back. Seller prefers Vesta Settlements in Leesburg as title co.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Patio House by Nomo Studio

Patio House is a contemporary house located on the Spanish island of Minorca, designed in 2019 by Nomo Studio. Patio house sits on a gently sloping site located in Coves Noves, a small urbanisation on the north-east coast of Minorca’s island, Spain. The plot has great views over the Mediterranean Sea, but unfortunately has also a 10-storey hotel shooting up in the horizon; an old relic from times when landscape integration meant less. Because of this visual obstacle and since the neighbour’s house is only a few meters away from our plot, we decided to intentionally direct the views in specific directions. Thus, the house plays with solid and glazed walls that frame undisturbed views towards the sea, forest and garden while hiding the massive hotel construction and isolating itself from neighbours. The villa’s position on a hilltop gives it remarkable views, however it also exposes it to the strong wind from the north.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

22363 Trailview Crossing Terrace

Welcome to 22363 Trailview Crossing Ter! Located in one the hottest neighborhoods in Loudoun County & within a 12 minute walk to the Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station! This gorgeous sun-drenched 4 level townhouse offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with great space through out ! Beautiful built-ins in great room & gorgeous Calacatta River Quarts & Marble backsplash in the open floor plan kitchen! The owner's suite fit for a king size bed with two very spacious Walk-in closets | The masterbath is stunning with an oversized bathtub and a standing shower and luxury upgrades | Working from home? No problem! Use one of the three other rooms or make it bedrooms | And yes the penthouse level is just out of this world! Set it up as movie room to have a Netflix night & a fifth bedroom with a private bathroom and of course the rooftop is amazing! The community has an awesome gym, stunning pool & beautiful clubhouse | HOA is only $155 monthly.
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Interior Designmomtrends.com

Transform your Outdoor Space with Pier 1 Imports

You can have a beautifully landscaped outdoor space, but it just doesn’t seem quite finished in my book without a living space incorporated. I love being outside, so when I had the opportunity to transform an outdoor living space with some gorgeous coastal chic pieces, I was thrilled! Today I’m sharing the before and after photos of my project, so you can see just how much oomph furniture can add to your own yard.
Visual ArtDezeen

Lush courtyards punctuate Chilean retreat Casa Altos by Duque Motta & AA

Pocket courtyards are hidden within this concrete house by Chilean architects Duque Motta & AA, bringing light deep into the home and creating unexpected moments of greenery. Dubbed Casa Altos, the single-storey home is located in Chicureo, a residential area outside of Chile's capital Santiago. The home is comprised of two rectangular volumes set at a slight angle, to provide residents with better views and solar exposure.
Home & Gardenmydesiredhome.com

Small decorative and stylish garden bridges for summer cottages: 42 photos and design ideas

Small decorative and stylish garden bridges for summer cottages: 42 photos and design ideas. A trip to the country house is one of the most enjoyable forms of relaxation with family and friends. Our population is gradually moving away from the stereotype that the farmhouse is intended exclusively for growing potatoes. Therefore, the owners of country houses are increasingly decorating their possessions in accordance with the latest trends in landscape design.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Construction is Beginning on ‘Shenzhen Terraces’ That Fuse City With Park

After winning first place in an international design competition, MVRDV’s Shenzhen Terraces has just begun construction. The new project will support the bustling Shenzhen University neighborhood in Longgang District by introducing incredible new programs in a sustainable hybrid of city and park. The development covers an area of over one...
Apartment Therapy

A 500-Square-Foot NYC Apartment Shows How to Wow With Wallpaper in a Small Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Logan West (@mrloganwest on TikTok) Logan West, who’s Manager of Digital Marketing and Strategy for The School of The New York Times and Sotheby’s Institute of Art, had been living in a studio on the tenth floor of this building for a year and a half before the pandemic. During COVID, Logan says he was able to negotiate a deal to upgrade to a larger unit, and moved into this 500-square-foot one-bedroom apartment six months ago. “I love the natural light and the layout is perfect for post-COVID cocktail parties,” he shares. “I am really looking forward to entertaining in a place that truly feels like an extension of me. The natural light is amazing in this unit and is paired with a stunning view of the cityscape. This apartment is a dream that I never thought I could secure before I was thirty.”
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Hot Property: A 1930s Storybook Home Near White Rock Lake

Prolific architect Charles Dilbeck is responsible for many a charming home in Dallas. Dilbeck’s creations, most of which were designed and constructed in the 1930s through the 1960s, are an eclectic mix of sprawling ranch houses, French Country homes, and stone-covered storybook façades. Today’s Hot Property, a cottage-style build just blocks from White Rock Lake, is the latter.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

Bathroom vanity ideas – designs for single and double sinks

Bathroom vanity ideas are a useful addition to any design because it combines two basins and storage space in a single piece of furniture. The advantage is clear: the ability for two people to have access to a sink at the same time takes enormous pressure off the bathroom, especially in a busy family home.
Architecturedesignboom.com

bamboo columns clad 'vancouver forest' residential development in canada

Urban agency takes inspiration from nature to design ‘vancouver forest’, a residential project with community space planned for vancouver, canada. informed by the dense forests of british columbia, the prospective development features a CLT structure and bamboo-clad façades covered in a ‘living canopy’ of plants and trees. the first three...
Restaurantsdesiretoinspire.net

Sunday at a craft brewery

Looking forward to the end of pandemic life, when walking into a craft brewery to have a beer and hang out is a normal, acceptable activity. (Nothing is normal yet here in Ontario. I am 2 months overdue for a hair cut/colour as they can’t open yet, I have to wait 20 minutes in a line with one person ahead of us at an appliance store today to go buy a new stove because ours is dying a slow death, which was next to Ikea and I swear there were 200 people in line there, it’s raining all weekend so all of the restaurants are screwed and can only offer takeout since the are only allowed to have people on patios). Ten20 Craft Brewery was a massive renovation of what once was a concrete box and huge refrigeration coolers, formerly a 28,000 square foot meat processing facility known as Dryden Provisions. We used nature and the history of Kentucky as inspiration – colors of the natural landscape on the walls and in the textiles, charcoal wallpaper with natural grasses, stone and granite countertops, an oxidized metal bar front, exposed concrete walls and floors and last but certainly not least, quilt pattern inspired handcrafted tile work on the taproom columns. Velvet mid century chairs, channeled leather barstools, a variety and mix of time periods created a space that felt more collected and home-like. We used vintage rugs for warmth and pattern, velvet curtains to separate the space from room to room and a lime-washed wall with sculptured like dried barley and letters spelling out their ethos for everyone to see. Designed by Jaclyn Journey and Amanda Jacobs of Journey + Jacobs Design Studio. (Photos: Lang Thomas Studios)
LifestyleAOL Corp

5 of the cutest inflatable pools to throw a pool party at home

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Let’s get one thing straight: inflatable pools are...
Domino

One Room in This Berlin Apartment Houses an Office, Living Space, and Dining Area

As any seasoned urbanite will tell you, apartment hunting is all about location, location, location. So much so, you’ll sacrifice square footage for the right spot, like interior design–slash–fashion consultant Tim Labenda and his partner, psychologist Hannes Krause, did in 2019. Despite the fact that their circa-1930s, one-bedroom apartment in Berlin’s Neukölln neighborhood is only 900 square feet, they snatched it up. Why? Vintage shops, indie cafés, dive bars, and an intermix of vastly different cultures. “It’s the most energetic and artistic area of the city,” says Labenda affectionately.
Home & GardenFood52

In This 450-Square-Foot Apartment, the Kitchen Is Three Rooms in One

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
Apartment Therapy

This Atlanta House Has Cool Art and a Funky Fireplace

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Abbie Fioritto, my husband, and Goldendoodle Poppy. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Me, my husband Chris, and our Goldendoodle Poppy live in our 2,000 square foot home in Atlanta. I fell in love with our home before even walking through the door; I just got a gut feeling. There are lots of quirky elements in the house but I believe it reflects our style. We came from a tiny apartment in New York City so we had a lot of space to fill and it still isn’t complete, I don’t believe it ever will be! As an interior designer I am constantly falling in love with new pieces for myself while on the hunt for my clients. My husband and I also love to travel and we try to bring back items from our trips, especially art, so that our home is full of happy memories.