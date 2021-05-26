Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood form new group with drummer Tom Skinner

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood have announced a new side project called The Smile. It features drummer Tom Skinner from jazz band Sons Of Kemet as well as Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. The ensemble was announced on Saturday just a few hours before they played Glastonbury's global livestream, Live At Worthy Farm. Their set consisted of eight new tracks that spanned various shades of rock and post-punk, including "We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings" and "Thin Thing." The Smile takes its name from a Ted Hughes poem. During the Glastonbury stream, Yorke described the band's title as "not the smile as in 'ahh!', more 'The Smile' as in, the guy who lies to you every day." Watch snippets of "Thin Line." Watch a teaser of "We Don't Know What Tomorrow Brings." Photo credit: Alex Lake.