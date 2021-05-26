The ill-fated 1996 U.S. 500 and CART-IRL split: ‘I didn’t think we would get to that point’

Beth Paretta and Rod Reid bring their upstart American open-wheel racing teams to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month with a reputation to make and a point to prove. Paretta is on the board of directors for the Motorsports Hall of Fame and was once a member of title-winning, high-performance programs. Reid, less of a national figure but a stalwart of Indianapolis racing and communities, has run a youth motorsports program (NXG Racers) at the Racing Capital of the World for 15 years that has introduced the sport and STEM education to thousands of local kids.