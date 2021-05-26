The ill-fated 1996 U.S. 500 and CART-IRL split: ‘I didn’t think we would get to that point’
(Editor's note: NBC Sports is marking the 25-year anniversary of the eventful 1996 Indy 500 – the first conducted after the IRL-CART split – through an oral history series this week, continuing today with the memories of CART's ill-fated U.S. 500. Monday: Team owner John Menard recalls an emotional and eventful May 1996. Tuesday: Buddy Lazier on his fairy tale comeback victory in the 1996 Indy 500. Tomorrow: A look at the aftermath.)