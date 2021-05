The Groton Public Library, 52 Newtown Road, will host several technology programs in May. Programming has gone virtual and may be affected by or cancelled due to COVID-19. The Virtual Book-a-Tech programs, with appointments open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in May, is for those having trouble setting up an email account, downloading eBooks or using a smartphone or tablet. Book a Zoom or phone appointment with the technology librarian and receive one-on-one help with all technology-related questions. Reserve a spot at grotonpl.org or email Emily Sheehan at esheehan@groton-ct.gov.