AOC reveals three new gaming peripherals lineups for its AGON Gaming Series

By Aashirbad
technewstoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAOC is branching out into the gaming peripheral realms with its latest keyboard and mouse. The AGON 700, 500, and 200 series provide gaming peripherals at various budget ranges. It seems AOC is finally moving towards gaming peripherals after introducing the GH200 and GH300 headsets. AOC reveals new keyboard, mice,...

www.technewstoday.com
Video GamesPCGamesN

The new Battlefield game is getting revealed next week

You’re getting a look at the new Battlefield game real soon. EA has posted on Twitter that the reveal is set to happen June 9 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST, which sets it among the cavalcade of reveals and announcements we’re getting at E3 this year.
Video GamesNME

Sierra Entertainment founders revealed to be working on a new game

The news that Sierra Entertainment’s founders are working on a new game has recently surfaced, and appears to have been confirmed. Ken and Roberta Williams, the founders of Sierra, were reported to be working on a new game, having started six months ago. The news was broken by YouTuber Space Quest Historian, who was contacted by a third party involved in the game’s development.
Electronicssknr.net

Roccat Reveals New Gaming Keyboards

Looking forward to trying them out as they look great and the unit price is appealing as well. ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the newest additions to its award-winning keyboard lineup – Magma and Pyro – are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.ROCCAT.com. The Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard’s fully illuminated top plate brilliantly showcases ROCCAT’s innovative AIMO RGB lighting technology. The Magma’s attractive $59.99 MSRP also makes it the best choice for new gamers and anyone looking to add a unique RGB experience to their desktop. Additionally, mechanical switch enthusiasts on the lookout for a new keyboard will love the Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which is one of the most-feature packed mechanical gaming keyboards available for a $99.99 MSRP Medium’s Alex Rowe notes, “The Pyro has every feature you need in a mechanical gaming keyboard at a great price,” and Gaming Trend gave the Pyro a 90/100 review score, adding, “The ROCCAT Pyro is one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used.”
Technologygeekdad.com

AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard

AOC’s new AGON series of computer gaming peripherals has come out with the amazing new AGON AGK700 pro-gaming RGB keyboard. The moment you take the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard out of the box you know it means serious business. The Black aluminum alloy frame with red accents makes for a very attractive and rigid frame that does not have much (if any) bend to it. The AGK700 also provides enough buttons to cover just about any modification or setup you may need when creating macros for your favorite games and applications.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Jackbox Party Pack 8 Reveals First New Game: The Poll Mine

Jackbox Games revealed that Jackbox Party Pack 8 is on the way this Fall with the reveal of their first new game, The Poll Mine. This one will have you on your toes as it is a game where you'll need to make guesses based on polling people in order to escape the mine you are currently in, while competing against another group trying to escape, all while you're collectively trying to escape a witch. It looks fun, especially when this is the first two-team game they have made for the series. We have the rundown of the game below as we wait to see the next reveal and hear about a proper release date.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox One and Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Free Game

Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S gamers have been surprised with a free game. While PlayStation gamers will be able to celebrate June with Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, there's not much coming to Xbox that's going to knock any socks off. That said, for the month of June, all Xbox console users can download and keep Tell Me Why for free, which should subsidize part of the aforementioned platform.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

New VALORANT Robot Agent Revealed During Summer Game Fest

VALORANT fans are highly-anticipating the arrival of the sixteenth agent, and Riot Games has given them a potential first look. During Thursday's Summer Game Fest live event, Riot shared a short teaser of a new robot agent booting up in the background while its head activated on a table. The clip didn't reveal much details about the upcoming agent, but this is not the first clue for the upcoming agent's abilities.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Frostpunk devs tease their new game; official reveal coming in August

"He who rejects change is the architect of decay" is a quote from Harold Wilson, a former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. 11-bit studios, the creators of critically acclaimed and unique titles such as This War of Mine and Frostpunk decided to open the teaser for their new dark and grim title with these powerful words.
Electronicswccftech.com

Acer Announces Three new Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced three new gaming monitors to its Predator series, the Predator X38 S, Predator X28, and the Predator CG437K S. These three monitors offer a plethora of different features ranging from 42.5-inch screen size, a curved high-resolution display, or even a high refresh rate of above the 144 Hz.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

XSEED Plans Three New Game Announcements Over E3 2021 Weekend

XSEED announced that they’ll have a few surprises for fans during E3 2021. The publisher will take part in the Future Games Show on Sunday, June 13 at 4 pm PT with plans to show Rune Factory 5 gameplay and reveal their secret games. However, the studio will also participate...
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

ViewSonic Reveals New ELITE Gaming Monitors With The Latest NVIDIA Reflex Technology

BREA, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, unveils ELITE professional gaming monitors armed with the latest NVIDIA Reflex and G-Sync technology. Delivering maximized latency improvements for high-velocity, graphics-intensive games, ELITE's XG251G and XG271QG monitors also boast precise, competitive frames-per-second (FPS), highest refresh rate of 360Hz, and industry-leading 1ms (GTG) response time.
Computersbackendnews.net

MSI launches new lineup of creator, gaming laptops

Gaming brand MSI unveiled a new lineup of creator and gaming laptops offering at Computex. The new devices offer a 30% performance upgrade over previous models. The latest MSI gaming laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel H series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs. The new creator series laptops follow MSI’s artistic vision of producing stable and powerful working machines with aesthetic touches that enhance user experience and unleash the inner gamer and creator spirits.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Combatants will be dispatched new game for PS5, Xbox Series X & PC

Combatants will be Dispatched! is the very quirky name of the quite famous Japanese light novel series. It has a total of six volumes in Japanese translated to other languages, so there is a very large amount of content from Combatants will be Dispatched! already out there, ready and waiting to be converted into a video game. In this article, we will take a look at this possibility and when such a game could possibly be looking to release. Right, let’s get into it.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Fruits Basket Anime new game for PS5, Xbox Series X & PC

Fruits Basket made a return to mainstream media attention with their Netflix series and had a Nintendo DS game that used its artwork in the design. However, a standalone game based on the anime and the manga never came to let’s say, fruition, pun intended. Let’s take a look at why, and if there’s any chance a developer picks up the game at some point in the future. Right, let’s get into it.