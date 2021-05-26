AOC reveals three new gaming peripherals lineups for its AGON Gaming Series

Jackbox Games revealed that Jackbox Party Pack 8 is on the way this Fall with the reveal of their first new game, The Poll Mine. This one will have you on your toes as it is a game where you'll need to make guesses based on polling people in order to escape the mine you are currently in, while competing against another group trying to escape, all while you're collectively trying to escape a witch. It looks fun, especially when this is the first two-team game they have made for the series. We have the rundown of the game below as we wait to see the next reveal and hear about a proper release date.