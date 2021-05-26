Calling Casa Cody

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMany of the structures at Casa Cody have been around since the 1930s. As you approach Casa Cody, the oldest continuously operated hotel in Palm Springs, bougainvillea spills over the perimeter walls and fencing and creates a sense of privacy and sanctuary. Before entering, you hardly notice the property’s vast size, but inside, the retreat unfolds gracefully as it detaches from the rest of downtown. The grounds reflect the lineage of the buildings, with historically protected fruit trees dating back more than 90 years and generous space for events ranging from picnics to weddings.

Suzanne Somers Sells Glamorous Desert Compound For $8.5 Million — Tour The Palm Spring Estate With Five Separate Buildings

Suzanne Somers' glamorous desert compound in Palm Springs, Calif., has been snatched up at the full asking price of $8.5 million. Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, first put their estate on the market years ago but re-listed the property in January for $8.5 million, which was a dramatic decline from its original $35 million in 2008.
Agnes Pelton Returns To The Desert At Palm Springs Art Museum

Agnes Pelton’s artwork has returned to the desert. It was here where her singular artistic vision reached its peak. It was here where she spent the last 30 years of her life. It was here where her artwork was rediscovered–long after her death–and began receiving some small measure of the acclaim it is due.
Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Frank Sinatra’s Palm Desert Hideaway Hits Market At $4.25M Coachella Valley!

Built in 1970, Villa Maggio is perched high above the city and features 360-degree views. Frank Sinatra’s Villa Maggio hideaway in Palm Desert has captured attention for over 50 years, and now the estate is back on the market. The property relisted May 7 with Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
Marilyn Monroe Statue in California Desert Sparks Outrage

Marilyn Monroe is back in Palm Springs courtesy of the infamous 26-foot-tall stainless steel statue, and boy is the internet having a field day. What’s taller than a three-story building, anatomically correct, and stands to flash every visitor exiting the Palm Springs Art Museum? Why, Marilyn Monroe, of course!. The...
Things to Do This Week, May 17-24

Diggin Dirt opens the Music is the Soul of Life concert series by the Joshua Tree Music Festival, May 21-22. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DIGGIN DIRT. Enjoy the meditative gardens at Sunnylands, and listen to a series of video and audio recordings that explores shame and health equity as part of a partnership with DAP Health available through May 30.
Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents

Winds over the weekend hit peaks above 70 mph for areas like Whitewater. Gusts for areas in Desert Hot Springs reached above 60 mph winds. The valley floor was also included, Palm Springs Airport hit a peak gust of 45 mph. Over the weekend, Palm Springs Police Department tweeted that N Indian Canyon Between Tramview The post Coachella Valley winds close roads and cause inconveniences for residents appeared first on KESQ.
Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Tagged pigeon makes itself at home in Palm Springs yard

A white pigeon has made itself at home in a Palm Springs yard in the area of North Palm Canyon and West Gateway Drive. Palm Springs resident Maria Lindemann found the pigeon near the pool in her community and says it is tagged on it’s leg with the number 59.
Giant Marilyn Monroe Statue Returns To Palm Springs, But Its Backside Faces Backlash. After seven years, Palm Springs, Calif., is about to scratch its Marilyn Monroe itch. A towering sculpture of the screen icon called "Forever Marilyn" that spent almost two years in the city is coming back permanently. When...
New tourism impact study on Coachella Valley Arena

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced on Monday their study on the tourism impact for the Coachella Valley Arena, a new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena in the Thousand Palms community of Riverside County. The arena is being privately financed by Oak View Group (OVG), the...
Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
House and Home

The Ray Kappe (above) and Sean Lockyer houses will both be open for ticketed tours during Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. PHOTOGRAPHS BY LANCE GERBER. The Kappe house may have just been completed earlier this year, but the way it sits among the boulders and rugged landscape of Desert Palisades in Palm Springs gives the impression it has been there much longer.
Pechanga Resort to fully reopen next week

TEMECULA, Calif. (CNS) — The Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will completely reopen to the public next week, with all amenities available in time for the summer season, after more than a year of many facilities being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced. What You Need To Know.