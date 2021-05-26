Calling Casa Cody

Many of the structures at Casa Cody have been around since the 1930s. As you approach Casa Cody, the oldest continuously operated hotel in Palm Springs, bougainvillea spills over the perimeter walls and fencing and creates a sense of privacy and sanctuary. Before entering, you hardly notice the property’s vast size, but inside, the retreat unfolds gracefully as it detaches from the rest of downtown. The grounds reflect the lineage of the buildings, with historically protected fruit trees dating back more than 90 years and generous space for events ranging from picnics to weddings.