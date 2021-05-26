Cancel
Reports from Wind Advisory Committee Submitted to County Commission

ccenterdispatch.com
 8 days ago

Compiled reports from the Labette County Wind Advisory Committee (January 2021). 1. Security. This is something that the county does participate in small ways. However, the building team will furnish their own on site security. The county may need to have a few extra patrols in the area. 2. Fire....

www.ccenterdispatch.com
Jefferson County, TNStandard Banner

Budget, committee votes on County Commission’s agenda

After a public hearing hosted by the budget committee June 14, Jefferson County Commission will move toward a June 28 vote on the proposed $120.5 million spending plan for 2021-22. The other bit of Commission business this month is an expected vote June 28 on proposed formation of an ad...
Politics977wmoi.com

Citizens Advisory Committee Recommending Public Facilities Tax to Warren County Board to Fund New Jail

The Warren County Citizens Advisory Committee has voted to recommend to the County Board to hire Ringland-Johnson Construction Firm for assistance with decisions regarding the jail including preliminary design work, preliminary cost estimating, and bringing a referendum before voters. Committee Chair Chip Algren informs the only way to fund a new jail would be through a sales tax increase:
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Housing Affordability Advisory Committee

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 3, 2020 meeting of the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Committee and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in conference room 2000 at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:
Putney, VTiputney.com

Putney Advisory Committee Members

The Putney Town Plan is a document prepared by the Putney Planning Commission with the assistance of other community boards, individuals, and professional planners, like the staff of the Windham Regional Commission. The Plan is structured to meet explicit requirements found in Vermont State Statute Title 24, Chapter 117: Municipal and Regional Planning and Development. This “enabling” statue describes a Municipal Plan as “statement of objectives, policies and programs of the municipality to guide the future growth and development of land, public services and facilities, and to protect the environment”. The Planning Commission is gearing up to commence on revising the Town Plan which expires in 2023. Much work is required and the Planning Commission can’t do the work alone.
Clarion County, PACourier-Express

Clarion Co. sets rules for solar and wind farms

CLARION – New rules are officially in place for constructing non-residential solar and wind farms in Clarion County. At a recent meeting, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved two ordinances outlining guidelines and regulations for the development of solar and wind farms throughout the county.
Trinity County, CAkymkemp.com

Trinity County Resource Advisory Committee Holding ‘Secure Rural Schools Act’ Meetings June 7, 21

This is a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Public Affairs Office:. On June 7th and 21st the Trinity County Resource Advisory Committee will hold meetings to conduct business related to the Secure Rural Schools Act. Meetings are open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. The meetings will be held virtually and can be accessed via a web link or by calling into a teleconference number, which can be found on the Forest Service website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/stnf/workingtogether/advisorycommittees. The Forest Service website also contains information about the Secure Rural Schools Act and Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).
Hernando County, FLhernandocounty.us

Vacancies on various county committees

Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the County committees listed below. The following positions are currently vacant. Board of Construction and Regulation. Two consumer positions. Library Advisory Committee. Two positions. All applicants must be residents and registered voters...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

County sets rules for solar and wind projects

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Georgia Power Encourages Customers to Prepare for an Active Hurricane Season. Anheuser-Busch Celebrates Early Achievement of 2025 Renewable Electricity Sustainability Goal – Domestic Portfolio Now Brewed with 100% Renewable Electricity* from Solar and Wind Power. Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on...
Smithfield, NCjocoreport.com

Smithfield Recreation Advisory Committee Appointments

Members of the Smithfield Town Council unanimously approved the appointment of Carvus “Drew” Byrd IV to a first term on the Recreation Advisory Committee. Scott Wright was also approved for reappointment to a fourth term on the Recreation Advisory Committee.
Politicsowossoindependent.com

County Looks to Submit Audit Soon

Ken Talsma, an accountant with Anderson Tackman and Company, offered a presentation on the Shiawassee County audit during the county commissioner meeting on Thursday, May 13 in Corunna. Talsma issued an unmodified opinion of county finances. An unmodified opinion is issued from an auditor once evidence supports there are no overt financial misstatements or issues. In short, an unmodified opinion means information submitted to an auditor was found to be in compliance or accurate.
Politicscambridgema.gov

Central Square Advisory Committee

The Central Square Advisory Committee is appointed by the City Manager to undertake all large. project reviews of variances and special permits for activities within the Central Square Overlay. District, and to monitor the progress of the Central Square Non-Zoning Recommendations of the 2013. K2C2 Study. This meeting will be...
Politicsrosenbergtx.gov

Applications Open for Boards, Committees & Commissions

Calling all volunteers! The city of Rosenberg is currently accepting applications for citizens interested in serving on various boards, commissions and committees within the City. Boards, commissions and committee members are volunteer positions essential to the operation of City government who provide valuable insight and direction on various City issues and events.
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy seek members for Implementation Advisory Committee

Yolo County and the Yolo Habitat Conservancy are currently accepting applications for the Yolo Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP)/Natural Community Conservation Plan (NCCP) Implementation Advisory Committee. The Implementation Advisory Committee will advise the Conservancy on the development and management of the reserve system of conserved properties. The Yolo HCP/NCCP conservation strategy...