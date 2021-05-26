Garcias proudly display family’s military heroes on ‘Wall of Honor’
Isabella-area resident Gary Garcia feels honored to be part of a red-white-and-blue family that includes at least 26 members – children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws – who have served in the military. In the home he and wife Jan built last year on County Road 829, pictures of the family heroes are proudly grouped in a Wall of Honor display he built last year with the help of neighbor Michael Timbel.ozarkcountytimes.com