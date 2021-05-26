newsbreak-logo
Judy Mae Donley Hambelton, 63

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Mae Donley Hambelton, 63, of Gainesville, passed away May 3, 2021 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, AR. Since September she had fought illness and kidney failure, but did so bravely and humbly, continuing to enjoy time with family. Born January 19, 1958 to Willis and Lucille...

Ozark County, MOOzark County Times

Dora High School holds 2021 graduation ceremony

The Dora High School class of 2021 has officially graduated following Sunday night’s ceremony. Dora, the first of Ozark County’s four high schools to hold its graduation, originally planned to hold the graduation ceremony outside on the school’s baseball field; however, it was announced last Friday that the event would instead be held inside the gym because the weather forecast included a 70 percent chance of rain for the scheduled 7 p.m. event.
Gainesville, MOOzark County Times

Two local churches expand into Gainesville buildings for additional services, outreach and other possibilities

Two Gainesville-area churches are expanding their activities into recently purchased or rented buildings here. Restoration Church, a ministry of Mammoth Assembly of God. Mammoth Assembly of God will hold its first service in the former Suter Pawn Shop building on First Street in Gainesville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. Pastor Ron Felker, pictured above left with wife Tracy, told the Times the new weekly service will be a “come-as-you-are” gathering featuring contemporary music and a friendly, casual tone in the building the church is renting. “We wanted to give people some more options for worship,” he said. Named Restoration Church, the new service is “a ministry, or mission, of Mammoth Assembly,” Felker said, adding that the home church will continue to have Sunday morning services in its building on T Highway at Mammoth. Everyone is invited. The church is also building a new website, he said. For more information, call Felker at 417-830-4552, or call the church at 417-679-4460.